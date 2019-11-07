Farmers north of Powell work in the fog Tuesday morning to finish getting beets out of the ground. Devastating freezes in early October threatened the beet crops in the ground in the Big Horn Basin and the beets are now being harvested and delivered on a day-by-day basis.
