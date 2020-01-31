CASPER — The Wyoming Legislature will be considering legislation next month to make its select committee on tribal relations permanent after a draft bill was approved Thursday morning by the Management Council.
The legislation — if passed by the full legislature later this winter — would give the committee the power to introduce legislation, a major step for a group that, to this point, has essentially served in an advisory role to the Legislature.
The bill would be a significant commitment by the state Legislature to improving relationships with members of the Northern Arapaho and Eastern Shoshone tribes. Established by the Wyoming Legislature in the 2000 legislative session as a means of creating a liaison to the tribes, the committee has met sparingly, averaging between one and three meetings a year between Cheyenne and the Wind River Reservation.
A typical standing committee meets four to five times a year.
“I do think it does a lot to help foster relationships,” said Sen. Affie Ellis, R-Cheyenne, co-chair of the tribal relations committee.
Long acting in more of an advisory role throughout its two-decade history, the Select Committee on Tribal Relations has become significantly more active in recent years. In the 2019 interim session it made serious attempts to address on-reservation concerns with irrigation and solid waste, various law enforcement issues (like jurisdiction concerns and tracking missing persons), school absenteeism and ballot access for tribal members, a proposal that has resulted in proposed legislation through the Joint Committee on Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions this session.
The committee also considered individual legislation — like a bill proposed by Ellis — last year to address issues with missing persons through statute, as other states and the federal government increasingly look for solutions to the missing and murdered Indigenous people crisis.
At the Management Council’s meeting last month, Select Committee on Tribal Relations co-chairs Ellis — who took over for longtime chairman Sen. Cale Case, R-Lander, last year — and Rep. Lloyd Larson, R-Lander, argued that the committee should be upgraded to a statutory role, with Ellis saying the group is well past being a temporary committee due to its extensive work with state and tribal agencies, according to minutes from that meeting.
Thursday, Ellis said the bill would give the committee — while still working with other committees on issues — “more flexibility” to craft legislation without relying on others to sign off on it before it can be introduced. It also would allow the committee more freedom to recognize and work to resolve issues with the tribes when they arise.
“We just want to have that option and ability,” she said.
Members of the Management Council on Thursday, however, were convinced the committee’s scope could be expanded to address the Legislature’s relationship with all tribes — not just those whose borders sit within Wyoming.
Rep. Albert Sommers, R-Pinedale, successfully proposed an amendment to the bill that would grant the proposed committee the authority to engage with out-of-state tribes, like Montana’s Crow Tribe, on issues pertaining to Wyoming, like off-reservation hunting in the Big Horn Mountains (allowed by a ruling in the Supreme Court last year) and the attendance of students from tribes along the Wyoming and Montana border in Wyoming school districts.
While opposed by Senate President Drew Perkins, who said the committee was intended to serve as a liaison strictly between Wyoming-based tribes, the amendment was successful.
