Penny wise and pound foolish
From the Aug. 4 Buffalo Bulletin:
For the first time in three budget years, the county’s valuation has ticked upward.
For budget purposes, the county’s valuation is a big deal because taxes are assessed on that valuation. As the valuation goes up, so does property tax revenue.
Three Johnson County special tax districts voluntarily lowered their mill levy requests from the county in light of the $114 million increase in county valuation. The Cemetery District decreased their request from 1 mill to 0.692, Johnson County Fire District No. 1 went down from 3 mills to 2 and Powder River Fire District went down from 3 mills to 2.01.
Property tax mill levies are the primary funding mechanism for special districts in Wyoming. This year, with the knowledge that the county’s valuation would be up and that each mill levy would generate more in tax dollar revenue, these tax districts reduced the board’s mill levy request.
While taxes remain the third rail of Wyoming politics, special districts provide services that local governments either do not or are not able to provide. Special districts allow citizens to tax themselves to provide services and keep more control by having local people run the district.
The decisions by the cemetery district board and fire district boards to reduce their mill levy is a good example of how local governing boards can assess local needs and make decisions based on those needs.
Still, this decrease in mill levy requests will only have a marginal impact on residents’ tax bills.
Why?
Because each mill only costs a taxpayer, $1 per $1,000 of valuation. So the average homeowner in Johnson County would only see a $29 decrease in taxes per 1 mill levy reduction in taxes based on a median home value of $290,000.
That property taxes have gone up for most homeowners is not a function of increased government spending. Those increases are due to increased home values.
And while that may not make it any easier to pay the tax bill, it also means that eliminating special districts or drastically cutting their mill levies won’t have the intended effect of reducing a property tax bill.
There are some folks running for office that claim otherwise. They claim that overspending is the real culprit and that, if elected, they will work to eliminate or greatly reduce special district mill levies.
But the math is pretty simple here. Eliminating special districts would save the average taxpayer a few hundred dollars, but at what cost? The end result would be less fire protection, more dump fees, decreased ambulance services, increased medical costs and decreased services for seniors. It is not worth losing these vital services to save a couple hundred bucks on our tax bills. Besides, districts this year have already demonstrated that they are willing to voluntarily reduce their own mill levy requests if they do not need the money for operations.
Wyomingites should not be deterred from voting by bogus fraud claims
From the Aug. 7 Casper Star-Tribune:
There is a paradox in Wyoming politics concerning voter participation. We live in a state that is dominated by one political party, which makes the primary election often more important than the general in deciding who will take office. Consider that Gov. Mark Gordon slogged through a tough Republican primary in 2018 only to coast to victory in November 2018. And every election, there are state legislative races with several Republicans battling in the primary, only for them to run unopposed in November.
Despite the primary’s importance here, considerably fewer voters participate in it. Since 2000, voters have cast 2.46 million ballots in Wyoming’s general election compared with 1.35 million in the primary. The elections that matter the most sometimes have dramatically less turnout.
This year, it’s all the more critical for voters to not wait until November to make their voices heard. The Aug. 16 primary – early voting has already begun – will decide one of the most watched congressional elections in the nation: the battle between Rep. Liz Cheney and natural resources attorney Harriet Hageman. There’s also a gubernatorial primary, a race for secretary of state that lacks an incumbent and a slew of legislative contests that have been influenced by the redistricting process.
We hope, as the election approaches, that voters aren’t swayed from participating in the democratic process by misleading claims about election integrity. Our state has long had a reputation for fair and efficient elections, with results often coming soon after the polls closed. Unfortunately, some politicians are stoking fear and doubt in our elections system. Their ranks include Rep. Chuck Gray, who is running for secretary of state. That post oversees elections in Wyoming, and past officeholders, including Republican Ed Buchanan, have dispelled voter fraud falsehoods while encouraging turnout.
Gray says he’s running to stop voter fraud, though the practice is exceedingly rare here. Since 2000, there’s been four cases in 3.81 million votes. Gray says he will ban ballot drop boxes in Wyoming, but there is no evidence that their use has caused problems in Wyoming. Gray, while he was running for U.S. House, also made a point of visiting a partisan Arizona recount that sought to rehash unfounded claims about the “stolen” 2020 presidential election, but in the end, only reaffirmed Joe Biden’s win.
Gray is not alone. Hageman has for some time refused to acknowledge that Biden was legitimately elected. Then on Wednesday, she went even further, claiming the election was rigged to make sure Trump could not be reelected. That message is not only inaccurate. It’s proving corrosive, according to interviews with voters who now believe — without a shred of actual evidence — that the system here is suspect. Those unfounded fears have even driven a movement in Park County to implement a hand-counted ballot system. Mark Armstrong, another Republican secretary of state candidate, is also making unfounded claims about absentee balloting and voter fraud.
But none of the people who are worried about election integrity in Wyoming can point to an actual election in our state where voter fraud has come anywhere close to changing the outcome. Ask yourself: Why are politicians who are sowing doubt in our elections system not concerned that their own election victories are valid? Why aren’t they citing a clear case of fraud or abuse in Wyoming? It’s because our system is safe and secure.
Early voting has already begun, and in a matter of days, people will head to the polls for Election Day. When they fulfill that sacred process of choosing our next leaders, voters should not be deterred by fears of fraud. All the evidence suggests we have a system that voters can feel confident participating in.
Your vote counts. Don’t let anyone suggest otherwise.
Voter ID challenge appears frivolous
From the Aug. 3 Cody Enterprise:
A lawsuit filed by plaintiff Tim Newcomb wants the new Wyoming law requiring voters to present ID at the polls overturned.
The Wyoming attorney general’s office has filed a motion seeking to have the suit dismissed, claiming Newcomb “has not alleged that he has or will suffer any harm.”
We hope the frivolous lawsuit is tossed out.
The suit reads in part, “The government needs to show why the first acceptable photo ID cannot display automatically to the poll workers when people vote, so voters can be welcomed and thanked for voting – rather than challenged.”
Nonsense.
Requiring a potential voter to prove who they are before participating in the most vital aspect of democracy is not a burden. Voters should not be offended, but should be assured the voting system is secure.
To obtain a U.S. passport, one needs to show identification and a birth certificate. To obtain a fishing license in Wyoming, one must present identification.
Certainly it is not a burden to ask someone for ID when exercising the right to help choose our next government officials.
The suit is also an affront as it states the need to welcome voters and thank them for voting.
We are a government “of the people, by the people and for the people,” and we have the right and the responsibility to vote.
We should not have to be “thanked” for casting a vote. We should be grateful we live in a country where we have the opportunity to select government officials who will uphold the Declaration of Independence, “That to secure these rights, governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed.”
Don’t complain when you are asked for identification at the polls.
Be grateful you have the right to help institute a government to secure the truth “that all Men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”
— By John Malmberg
E-bike policies need tune-up
From the Aug. 3 Jackson Hole News&Guide:
Electric bicycles have become commonplace in our valley. Hundreds of commuters and recreational cyclists use them each day as an alternative to vehicles and non-motorized bikes. E-bikes are a tool of freedom, both from traffic, and, for younger riders, from the constraints of parent shuttles or public transit. Whizzing by a lineup of congested cars during rush hour on the adjacent pathway is glorious, and a breath of fresh air from automobile travel.
An article on the e-bike phenomenon in last week’s newspaper is the most popular on JHNewsAndGuide.com, signaling that the story rang a lot of bells.
The dearth of information on how e-bikes are changing the mix of pathway users is the first problem to tackle. St. John’s Health, the Jackson Police Department and Teton County Sheriff’s Office should partner to collect data and analyze exactly what’s going on. Data on conflicts, injuries or citations has been hard to come by.
When there’s a preventable mishap, what is the cause? Is it speed, cyclist handling, mechanical failure, lack of awareness? Who gets hurt, the e-bike driver, a passenger, a pedestrian, another cyclist? What portion of users are wearing helmets? How many bicycle accidents does our emergency room see compared with previous years? How many serious injuries require extended hospitalization and lengthy recovery? Are the operators involved licensed drivers and experienced cyclists or neither? What are the ages of those affected in what appears to be a growing number of mishaps?
In the hands of younger, less experienced riders, e-bikes can be a hazard to the riders and others.
The most concerning trend?
Hundreds of children, still without a driver’s license, many without helmets, are zipping around on type 2 e-bikes, which are effectively motorcycles equipped with throttles that can reach speeds of 20 mph without a pedal stroke. They often carry friends or siblings as passengers. Adolescent brains are not yet fully developed, which is why we don’t trust them to vote, marry or buy a house. Yet parents are sending them out the driveway astride a dangerous vehicle. How would you have behaved on an e-bike in early teenage years?
Education campaigns by Friends of Pathways and Jackson Hole Community Pathways have already been useful, but town and county regulations are needed as well.
At a minimum, local, state and federal elected officials should consider putting rules in place to help reduce user conflicts and crashes.
Wyoming defines e-bikes as motor vehicles, so there is potential to pass laws requiring special operator licensing for those without a driver’s license, and the town or county could limit their use, or at least their speed, on pathways. But that could also tax a large group of well-mannered users.
The better solution is to study facts and focus on reducing harm.
For riders younger than 18, let’s consider:
• A helmet law
• Passing an e-bike safety class to earn a permit to ride, or to receive a parking permit on the school campus
• Requiring a bell on board, and use of it when overtaking any other pathway user
E-bike popularity will continue to soar. Speed management and respectful use are required. Elected and school officials are in a position to put reasonable parameters in place to avoid more serious injury or death. We need to prepare users and pass rules to improve safety for all.
Wyoming, and America, need Mike Enzi now more than ever
From the Aug. 6 Laramie Boomerang:
As a dangerous, destructive and divisive schism continues to widen within the Republican Party, and across the aisle with Democrats, something has become painfully clear.
Wyoming needs a Mike Enzi now more than ever.
The quintessential gentleman senator for the better part of three decades quietly and without fanfare became what should be the example for every elected public servant. He was genteel, gracious and God-fearing, but most of all, he got things done without compromising his faith, his core conservative values or his belief in the Golden Rule.
"Do unto others” wasn’t something our former U.S. senator from 1996-2020 preached in church. He practiced it every day. What the Cowboy State and America lost when Enzi gave his farewell address on the Senate floor Dec. 2, 2020, was the final thread of civility left in Congress.
Even as he prepared to move on to a retirement filled with his first loves — family, fishing and hunting — it was painfully clear how much he was worried for his country and the future of our democracy.
“There’s a lot of vitriol in our politics in our world right now, but you can stay true to what you believe in without treating others badly,” he told lawmakers. “Nothing gets done when we’re just telling each other how wrong we are.”
Sadly, that vitriol has only intensified since Enzi’s retirement and tragic death July 26, 2021, following a bicycle accident in Gillette.
For a brief time, those chasms between political parties and ideals were forgotten as Congress reacted to and mourned the death of a friend, colleague and mentor. Worth noting is how many Democrats considered themselves not only congenial colleagues, but true friends who could work through their political differences.
“Every time I met Mike Enzi in the halls of the Senate, he greeted me with a, ‘Hi, neighbor,’” said Sen. Jon Tester, D-Montana. “Mike was a good man who served the people of Wyoming well.”
Indeed, Enzi himself was fond of telling the story of how he was initiated into the Senate by a Democrat who would become a longtime friend and ally.
In an exit conversation I had with Enzi in December 2020 as managing editor for the Gillette News Record, Enzi recalled the lesson he was given about accomplishing important legislation with divisive participants.
It involved how he managed to restore Abandoned Mine Land payments to states that are entitled to them. A tax of 35 cents per ton of coal is divided equally between the federal government and producing states. With Wyoming being the nation’s No. 1 coal producer, that adds up to big money, which had somehow been steered to other uses by Congress.
“Well, we weren’t getting it,” Enzi said during that late 2020 interview. “That’s one of the first things I checked on when I got back there (to Washington, D.C.).”
When he chaired a pension reform committee (for years, he was the only accountant in Congress), Enzi was approached by a host of other lawmakers wanting to tag their pet projects onto the pension bill. Because the bill had to be passed, it was almost assured those other things would go along for the ride.
That’s when Sen. Ted Kennedy, one of the most high-profile Democrats in Washington, helped solidify a deep across-the-aisle friendship. He told Enzi that, despite the objections of other senators, he could do the same and tag the AML legislation onto the pension bill.
“Sen. Kennedy said, ‘No, Mike. You’re the chairman,’” Enzi recalled. “‘You can do what you want.’ So I put it on there, and it passed along with the other stuff.”
In the years since, that has meant hundreds of millions of dollars in AML distributions to Wyoming the state wouldn’t have seen otherwise.
Perhaps the best legacy Enzi could leave for his former colleagues on Capitol Hill is his famous 80/20 approach to governing.
Enzi was a firm believer that even those on the most extreme sides of an argument could still agree on at least 80% of the issue. It’s that last 20% that most often throws a monkey wrench in the works.
The key, he said, is to first agree and act on the 80%, which then makes it easier to focus in on and tackle the other 20% through debate and give-and-take.
The only thing he said he never wanted to work for was compromise.
“I think (compromise) means I give in to something I don’t like and you give in to something you don’t like, and we both end up with something we don’t like,” he said during his farewell address.
Instead, Enzi said the key to being a successful public servant in Congress is addressing arguments “in a mutually agreeable new way.”
“Has anyone really ever changed your opinion by getting in your face and yelling how wrong you are?” he continued. “That might make the attacker feel better in the moment, but it doesn’t do much for getting anything accomplished.”
At the end of that final interview, I asked the senator how he’d like to be remembered, what he’d like his legacy to be. True to form, he said it’s never been about him, it was all about the work.
“I suspect that in less than 20 years, nobody will know who I am, and that’s never been my purpose,” he said. “But to say you really need this for a legacy? No, my legacy is what I do every day, not what I get publicity for.
“In 20 years, they won’t be reading about me, but I hope they’ll enjoy the fruits of what I got done.”
We don’t have to buy into the 80/20 rule because of Enzi or as his legacy. It’s enough we hold our elected public servants to this standard and not continue to perpetuate the feeding frenzy of negativity and divisiveness that threatens our nation.
Wyoming — and, indeed, the United States of America and our embattled democracy — need a Mike Enzi now more than ever.
— By Greg Johnson
Gone but not forgotten
From the Aug. 4 Northern Wyoming News:
The loss of Commissioner Fred Frandson this week brought back thoughts of the late Dale Wagner, whom Frandson was appointed to replace after Wagner’s passing in 2016.
Both had a strong love of Washakie County, were active in their community and their presence has been and will be missed.
Frandson was seeking a second full term as county commissioner. Win or lose he would have still been active in the community and working to make Washakie County better. He may not have been born here but this was his home, his family’s home.
He was passionate about a great many things including the fair and rodeo, the new library and most recently passionate about making sure emergency medical services became recognized as essential services.
His presence with the county and in the community will truly be missed.
Our thoughts and prayers here at the Northern Wyoming News go out to his wife, his children, his grandchildren, his employees, his coworkers in the county and his friends.
— By Karla Pomeroy
Wyoming should do more to support mental health care services
From the Aug. 4 Powell Tribune:
It’s not easy to provide health care in Wyoming. Low populations mean low revenues to support services. Health care employers are always struggling to recruit and retain employees. And long distances between providers make accessing services difficult.
On top of all these challenges, mental health care providers also must overcome the stigma attached to mental illnesses, which discourages many people from getting help. All these problems have contributed to Wyoming having the highest suicide rate in the nation.
Last month, Wyoming joined in the national implementation of the 988 crisis hotline number, which replaces the former 10-digit number with a three-digit code, just as we have with the general emergency 911 number. It was a great step toward addressing one gap in mental health care.
Andi Summerville, executive director of the Wyoming Association of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Centers, discussed at a meeting of the Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Labor, Health and Social Services Committee how vital such a hotline is to a comprehensive mental health care system.
About 80% of crisis calls can be handled over a phone, Summerville told the committee, by directing them to services that can address the caller’s needs.
Calls to 988 are routed to two call centers in Wyoming, one in Greybull and another in Casper. Together, they provide 24/7 service.
The federal government has provided grants to the call centers, and the Wyoming Legislature appropriated $2.1 million from the American Rescue Plan Act funding to support it.
This was a solid step toward improving mental health care services in Wyoming. However, as Summerville explained to the committee, a comprehensive system would include an active mobile crisis team to respond to those callers whose needs can’t be addressed with human contact and good referrals. Wyoming currently has none, and so that responsibility falls to law enforcement and paramedics. Likewise, crisis facilities are few and far between. Cloud Peak Counseling is the only resource in the Big Horn Basin providing crisis stabilization services, and there are only three others in the state.
A comprehensive system would also include post-crisis support services at the back end of the line.
Such a network, Summerville said, will result in about 85% of those with a crisis remaining stable in the community after treatment. That means they usually can maintain employment, which will lower their need for scarce social services.
Wyomingites are reluctant to look to government for solutions, and they don’t want the government spending too much on social services. It’s really a good idea to be wary of government solutions. When government takes on too many roles in addressing social problems, you often get more bloat and taxes and little in the way of solutions.
However, when services are so scarce that they become nearly inaccessible, and those in crisis don’t get the help they need, taxpayers end up paying more through law enforcement, prisons, emergency rooms, ambulance transport, and homelessness — and the illness remains mostly untreated.
It behooves the state to address some of the gaps in mental health care. A small investment in services can save taxpayers money down the line — on top of saving lives.
— By Kevin Killough
WTE non-endorsement: Who NOT to pick for state superintendent
From the Aug. 6 Wyoming Tribune Eagle:
Longtime readers of the Wyoming Tribune Eagle know we have a rich history of endorsing candidates in various high-profile local, state or federal races. These recommendations were made only after our editorial board completed thorough interviews with the candidates in the race – usually in person.
Unfortunately, time and resources don’t allow such a thorough vetting of candidates at this time. But in one key race at the state level, one candidate is so obviously the wrong fit for the job that he has earned our first-ever “non-endorsement” – a recommendation that Wyoming voters choose anyone but him.
No, we’re not talking about Chuck Gray in the secretary of state’s race (although it was tempting to make this a “two-fer” based on his ridiculous, unsubstantiated statements about Wyoming election integrity alone).
Instead, the focus of our opposition at this point is “incumbent” Superintendent of Public Instruction Brian Schroeder.
This will come as no surprise to those who have read these pages during the six months since he was appointed by Gov. Mark Gordon to fill the remainder of Jillian Balow’s term when she resigned to take a similar position in Virginia. That’s because nearly every time he has spoken publicly about an issue, Mr. Schroeder has earned a “Thumbs Down” from the WTE Editorial Board.
Each time, the “down” was well-deserved, and we even showed some restraint by not giving them to him in consecutive weeks. But regardless of whether he received them at the time or not, the evidence points to Mr. Schroeder being possibly the worst person Wyoming voters could put in the position of leader of the state’s public school system (Yes, even worse than Cindy Hill, believe it or not.).
The main reason he’s the wrong fit is Mr. Schroeder comes from a private, military school background and seems hell-bent on making our public schools look and feel like those institutions. That’s fine if you choose to send your child to such a school, but not appropriate for the vast majority.
Next, he clearly believes his main purpose isn’t to focus on the details of supporting the state’s 26 K-12 school districts, it’s to appeal to the far-right base that sent him to Cheyenne in the first place. (It wouldn’t be appropriate to blame the governor for inflicting Mr. Schroeder on us, since the other two finalists offered by the Wyoming GOP had even less professional experience in education or none at all.)
Among the other evidence:
Within his first few weeks in office, Mr. Schroeder was testifying in committees of the Wyoming Legislature, but not in support of more funding for K-12 education or higher pay for teachers. Instead, he publicly supported one bill to ban teaching critical race theory, even though he acknowledged it wasn’t being taught at the K-12 level in Wyoming. He supported another “prohibiting biological males from athletic teams and sports designated for females in public schools,” saying he considers transgender identities part of a “social contagion.”
In late May, he held an event at Cheyenne’s Evangelical Free Church promoting charter schools. During the event, he said it was alarming how U.S. public schools have become one of most toxic places for children before being challenged by someone in the audience and clarifying that he didn’t mean Wyoming schools. Later, he said, “The evangelists of secularism saw two institutions, government and education, as the perfect twin vehicles through which they would remake society in their image. Once more, through this quiet revolution, they anticipated the American people would be sleeping at the wheel, and by the time they woke up, it would be too late.” He said the end result would be that the federal government would sink its hooks deeper into public schools, with a growing number of strings attached.
In June, Mr. Schroeder loudly proclaimed that Wyoming would not comply with a USDA Food and Nutrition Services mandate that requires states to comply with nondiscrimination policies that include new provisions for gender identity and sexual orientation. If he were able to follow through on this statement, the state would have to come up with $40 million a year to cover the federal government’s share of funding for school lunches. He said there is no way he would deny any student a meal; instead, this is about pushing back on Biden administration mandates, and “We categorically reject gender ideology and will not bow to the coercive will of a bully government.”
Earlier this month, he said he wants Wyoming to have a law that would prevent teachers from discussing some sexual and gender-related topics with young children. Modeled after Florida’s Parental Rights in Education Act – referred to by critics as the “don’t say gay law” – this legislation would keep teachers from mentioning these topics to students in kindergarten through third grade.
That’s just the high-profile positions he’s taken. No doubt, he has many more deeply held, ultra-conservative beliefs that hasn’t had the opportunity to share on a public stage yet. But it’s more than enough to know he’s the opposite of the inclusive, accepting and supportive leader that LGBTQ students and staff of all gender identities – as well as the rest of Wyoming residents – need.
Of course, we know there are many in the state who will support Mr. Schroeder because they agree with him on these issues. Chief among them are the leaders of the Wyoming Republican Party, who have gone out of their way to show their support, even though there were four other Republicans seeking the position until Sheridan military college professor Thomas Kelly (one of the three finalists for the job initially) announced his withdrawal from the race earlier this week.
As the most high-profile candidate in the race, Mr. Schroeder has to be considered the favorite to advance to November’s general election. He certainly has statewide name recognition – something none of the other three remaining GOP candidates can claim.
We just hope that notoriety leads voters who value the integrity of the K-12 public education system to pick someone – anyone – else.
If so, the amount of time Mr. Schroeder has to inflict his idea of “leadership” on our public school system will be limited to less than 12 months. If not, brace yourselves, folks. We’re afraid his “shock-and-awe” trampling of the rights of certain Wyoming students and his politicization of the office has only begun.
David Adler: Lochnerizing: Supreme Court cements substantive due process
In its recent decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization overturning Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court denounced judicial resort to the doctrine of substantive due process to pour the foundation for the fundamental right to access contraceptives, abortion and same-sex marriage. Since then, the “reading public,” to borrow from James Madison, has expressed deep interest in the origins of the doctrine.
A search for the early development of substantive due process will reveal the Court’s landmark ruling in 1905, in Lochner v. New York. In Lochner, the Court declared the existence of the “liberty of contract” doctrine, a fundamental right protected by the due process clause of the 14th Amendment. The Court’s pronouncement of “liberty of contract,” derived from substantive due process, undercut at the turn of the 20th century, the authority of states to exercise their police power to promote the health, morals, welfare and safety of its residents.
Lochner was not the first case in which the Court had employed substantive due process, but it represented a historic moment for its influence on constitutional law for the next three decades. The Court had first resorted to the use of substantive due process in 1856, but Lochner cemented the practice.
Joseph Lochner had been convicted for violating a New York law by requiring a worker in his bakery to work more than 60 hours in one week. The statute prohibited bakery employees from working more than 10 hours per day or 60 hours per week. Lochner challenged the statute as an unconstitutional exercise of the state’s police power to regulate the health, morals, welfare and safety of the people.
Lochner v. New York proved to be a difficult case for the Court. Initially, the justices voted by a bare majority to uphold the law. Justice John Marshall Harlan was assigned to draft the opinion. Justice Rufus Peckham wrote a strong dissent. Before the Court finalized its opinion, one of the Justices — likely Chief Justice Melvin Fuller — switched his vote. Peckham’s dissent became the opinion of the Court and Harlan’s opinion became a dissent. Fuller concluded that the maximum working hour law was an exercise in “featherbedding,” that is, “paternalistic and depriving both the worker and the employer of fundamental liberties.” It has been suggested that Justice Joseph McKenna, whose father owned a bakery, persuaded Fuller to switch his vote on the ground that bakeries posed no health threats, which meant that the law’s premise was a sham.
Justice Peckham, who viewed state regulation of the economy as an exercise in socialism, agreed that employment in bakeries represented no danger or health threat, wrote for a 5-4 majority, that the statute unconstitutionally interfered with “right of contract between the employer and the employee.” The liberty protected by the 14th Amendment, he said, included the right to purchase and sell labor. Thus, any statute interfering with the right would be invalid “unless there are circumstances which exclude that right.”
A valid circumstance would be reflected in a valid exercise of the police power but the statute, in Peckham’s view, was devoid of any health concern and thus represented little more than a labor regulation. The majority’s opinion ignored the wealth of evidence collected from health professionals by a legislative committee that demonstrated numerous diseases and other health threats to workers who toiled in bakeries beyond the limits imposed by the legislature.
In essence, the Court substituted its own medical “expertise” for the testimony of health professionals, which led critics of the opinion to accuse the Court of behaving like a super-legislature. In time, this practice earned the opprobrium of “Lochnerizing.” The Court’s infusion of “substance” — its own sense of justice and fairness into procedural aspects of due process of law — when deciding whether the state could regulate business and labor, opened the floodgates to judicial activism. The Lochner brand — conservative judicial activism — would govern for the next three decades until the Court’s composition changed with appointments made by President Franklin D. Roosevelt.
As the “reading public” knows, the introduction of substantive due process to assist and defend conservative versions of economic liberties would, in time, give way to judicial defense of more progressive or liberal values emphasizing personal liberties. This practice would support, for example, judicial rulings that upheld the fundamental right to contraceptive devices, reproductive decisions and same-sex marriage. Observers of this practice might well conclude that what is good for the goose is good for the gander.
Lochner’s invitation to judges to impose their own views, values and preferences — economic, social and political — proved galling to Peckham’s colleagues, including Justices John Marshall Harlan and Oliver Wendell Holmes. They filed historically famous dissents that proved influential in the development of other constitutional law doctrines. We turn next week to those dissents.
David Adler, Ph.D., is a noted author who lectures nationally and internationally on the Constitution, the Bill of Rights and presidential power. His scholarly writings have been cited by the U.S. Supreme Court and lower courts by both Democrats and Republicans in the U.S. Congress. Adler’s column is supported. in part. through a grant from Wyoming Humanities funded by the “Why it Matters: Civic and Electoral Participation” initiative, administered by the Federation of State Humanities Councils and funded by Andrew W. Mellon Foundation. Adler can be reached at david.adler@alturasinstitute.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.