PINEDALE (WNE) — A former Boulder Lake Lodge manager charged with four theft felonies reached a plea agreement and changed two pleas to “guilty” in 9th District Court on Thursday, Aug. 27.
Katherine A. Entsminger was arrested in February with her husband Thomas W. Hickman in Maryland and returned to Sublette County. Both were fired from Boulder Lake Lodge in August 2018 and reportedly took away saddles, tack, household goods and other items when they were escorted from the guest ranch, court records show.
They each faced a felony theft charge and a felony conspiracy to commit theft charge.
Entsminger was also charged with two more theft felonies for misusing her employers’ funds to buy three horses and to buy personal items on Amazon, records show.
Entsminger’s plea agreement was reached with Deputy County Attorney Clayton Melinkovich and attorney John LaBuda and filed in District Court on Aug. 17.
The agreement states that Entsminger will plead guilty to the first felony theft charge, the same to which her husband pleaded “no contest” on Aug. 8. She would also plead guilty to the third felony theft charge.
The prosecution would recommend two prison terms of three to five years to run at the same time – which would be suspended in favor of three years of supervised probation. The other two felonies would be dismissed.
Entsminger would have to repay $1,475.85 to Boulder Lake Lodge and the two must pay restitution for four saddles.
