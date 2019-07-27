BUFFALO — A half a century ago, an estimated 500 million people watched their televisions with bated breath as Apollo 11 landed on the Moon and Neil Armstrong took that remarkable “one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind.”
Everyone who witnessed those first steps on the Moon can tell you where they were and who they were with on that historic July day.
Among those watching in Wyoming that day was a young couple – Doug and Ruth Osborn – who watched the lunar landing at Ruth's parents’ house in Torrington.
Like most, the Osborns were thrilled to be watching history in the making. But Doug, who represented Johnson County in the Wyoming House of Representatives from 1996-2006, had more than a passing interest in watching history unfold.
Osborn had been a part of the team of aerospace engineers who oversaw the final assembly and checkout of the Apollo Command Module that carried the three-man crew on their journey to the Moon.
“Our job on Apollo 11 was done,” Osborn said. “So we decided to drive back to Wyoming and we watched the landing at Ruth's parent’s house in Torrington. Like everyone else, we were very excited and thrilled. Even watching the TV shows of the anniversary, it is an amazing story. So many parts, pieces and people have to work.”
Osborn, a native of Farnam, Nebraska – a small farming community in the south-central part of the state – got his start in aerospace engineering in Southern California at the Rocketdyne Division of North American Aviation.
It was 1960, and the space race was on as America and the Soviet Union fought to prove the superiority of their technology. The Soviet Union had successfully launched Sputnik 1 in 1957, and in April 1961, sent the first human to space with the orbital flight of Yuri Gagarin. The Russians' success fueled a new sense of American urgency, and in May 1961, President John F. Kennedy boldly proclaimed that the U.S. would land a man on the moon before the end of the decade.
The field of aerospace engineering was young, but booming. Eventually the lunar landing effort would require 34,000 NASA employees and 375,000 employees of industrial and university contractors, according to NASA.
Osborn worked nights as a junior test engineer firing liquid-fueled rocket engines and went to school during the day to complete his engineering degree.
His next stop was Edwards Air Force Base rocket engine test site. The effort was directly tied to the space race, as the engines would ultimately be used for the moon launch.
“We tested newly developed engines, including the very large F-1 engines,” Osborn said, “which powered the first stage of the Saturn V which ultimately lifted the entire assembly for the moon launches, including the one that landed on the Moon 50 years ago.”
According to NASA, the Saturn V remains the tallest, heaviest and most powerful rocket ever flown. The Saturn V was launched for the Apollo missions of the 1960s and '70s and the Skylab America's first space station.
Osborn's career grew up with the mission to land a man on the moon. And eventually, he held a managerial role in overseeing the final assembly of the Apollo Command Module that carried the crew to the Moon.
The Apollo 11 Command Module, “Columbia,” was physically transferred to the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum in 1971 following a NASA-sponsored tour of American cities.
“It was very exciting, also very hard with long hours,” Osborn said. “Most of us there felt caught up in the 'race' to get there on a very ambitious project.”
