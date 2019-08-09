PINEDALE (WNE) — After searching hundreds of square miles between New Fork Lake and Union Pass Road to Dubois, Sublette County search-and-rescue teams suspended their search and Fremont County volunteers, while still looking, scaled back the search for a missing woman Wednesday after finding no sign of her.
Aubree Shanae Corona, 28, of Green River, was last seen Saturday, July 13, by friends as she left their campsite near New Fork Lake driving a dark gray 2005 Chevy Avalanche with a motorcycle in the back. She was supposed to run errands and return to camp, according to Sublette County’s Sgt. Travis Bingham.
Tip Top Search and Rescue operations began almost immediately in Sublette County with Fremont County assisting on the north side of the Union Pass area.
Other people in the Union Pass area reported seeing her Saturday in the Avalanche but their sightings occurred before she texted her friends, according to Bingham.
Sublette and Fremont search-and-rescue members on ATVs and in the county’s contract helicopter coordinated “an extensive grid search” over Monday and Tuesday that covered the area from Green River Lakes and Dubois, Bingham said
“As of Tuesday evening, the search of the entire area resulted in no signs of Miss Corona or the vehicle she was reported to be in,” he said. “The official search-and-rescue mission has been suspended…”
Apparently, Corona got “turned around” and ended up traveling up over Union Pass Road, which leaves the Green River Lakes Road and winds over Union Pass to Highway 287 near Dubois.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.