Food bank nets grant for kids’ program
CASPER (WNE) — A grant given to the Food Bank of Wyoming will allow it to continue its Totes of Hope program, which provides food for children outside of school hours — on weekends, after school and in the summers.
Save the Children U.S. gave the food bank $50,000.
Totes of Hope has a focus on children living in Wyoming’s “most rural areas,” a release from the food bank said.
Moreover, the grant will be used as a way to raise awareness for the program; again, especially in less-populated areas of the state.
One in six children in Wyoming go hungry. With the end of federally funded school lunches and the rising inflation rates, the food bank is using these grant dollars to drive support for Totes of Hope, which is among other programs that the food bank uses to provide nutrition to people.
“We know that caregivers make tough choices every day. Paying bills like rent, utilities, and more typically end up being a priority over food. I’m glad that this program is here to give them peace of mind that they’ll have enough food on the table to nourish their children,” said Rachel Bailey, executive director of the Food Bank of Wyoming. “Children should be able to learn and play without worrying about their next meal.”
As the Wyoming Distribution Center for the Food Bank of the Rockies, Food Bank of Wyoming is the largest hunger relief organization in the state.
This story was published on Oct. 31, 2022.
Carbon County coroner identifies human remains found near Rawlins
RAWLINS (WNE) — The identity of the human remains found near Rawlins on Oct. 16 has been identified, according to the latest update from the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office.
On Wednesday, Oct. 26, the Carbon County Coroner’s Office confirmed that the remains belonged to one Mark Strittmater, a hunter who went missing on Oct. 19, 2019, on a hunting trip in the Sierra Madres.
According to the report, confirmation of the identity was made through examination of the remains and known dental record of Strittmater.
His disappearance has been an ongoing case within the sheriff’s office.
“The missing person case has involved several searches in cooperation with the Carbon County Search and Rescue teams, Classic Air Medical and canine teams from both Carbon County and surrounding counties. The search also employed the use of drone aircraft. We thank the tireless efforts of those involved in those searches. Carbon County’s residents continue to answer the call when there is someone in need, no matter the weather or time of day,” the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office stated in a press release.
The report stated the remains were found in a “densely wooded area approximately 325 yards from prior search areas.”
As of Thursday, Oct. 27, CCSO and the coroner’s office have no evidence suggesting there was foul play. Both offices extend their condolences to the family and friends of Strittmater.
This story was published on Oct. 29, 2022.
Old Gardiner Road opens to public, restoring access to Yellowstone's North Entrance
JACKSON (WNE) — Contractors completed striping Saturday, and the Old Gardiner Road swung open Sunday to visitors to Yellowstone National Park, restoring public access between the North Entrance and Mammoth Hot Springs.
Most visitor access to the park’s North Entrance had been closed since the second week in June when storms and flooding washed out several roads in the park, including the main North Entrance Road from Gardiner, which remains closed.
As a stop-gap, officials improved the historic dirt road, sometimes referred to as the old stagecoach road, so park employees and visitors could have access to Mammoth as quickly as possible.
Over the last four months, road crews modernized the Old Gardiner Road, turning the 1880s single-lane dirt road into two lanes, paving the entire four-mile stretch, installing over 5,000 feet of guardrail, expanding road widths, creating new pullouts and building a new approach into Mammoth to avoid a steep grade on the original road.
HK Contractors is the primary construction company on the project, which is being paid for largely through emergency relief funds.
Yellowstone is asking visitors to drive slowly and cautiously on the Old Gardiner Road, which has steep grades and sharp curves. Speed limits range from 15 to 25 mph. Park officials are advising oversized vehicles and vehicles with trailers to use extra caution while navigating curves.
Most other roads in Yellowstone will close Tuesday to prepare the routes for winter snowmobile and snow coach travel, which begins Dec 15.
This story was published on Oct. 31, 2022.
