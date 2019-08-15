RIVERTON (WNE) — Authorities have identified a Fremont County pedestrian who died Friday after being hit by a truck on the highway west of Casper.
Randall R. Vanfleet, 31, of Riverton, died at the scene of the collision, which took place at about 12:40 a.m. Friday near milepost 23 on U.S. Highway 20-26.
Wyoming Highway Patrol officials said the driver of the 2014 Dodge Ram involved — David Bryson, 67, of Casper — was wearing his seatbelt and was not injured in the crash.
The Ram was eastbound at the time, officials said, and Bryson was “unable to avoid colliding with” Vanfleet, who was described as “a pedestrian in the roadway.”
“Drugs and alcohol are being investigated on the part of Vanfleet as a possible contributing factor,” a WHP press release states.
An obituary indicates Vanfleet – whose name is spelled Van Fleet in the death notice – was from Arapahoe.
