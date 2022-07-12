Wyoming Department of Health: State saw 98 abortions in ’21
CODY (WNE) —Nearly 100 women were reported as having received abortions in Wyoming in 2021, according to a recently released report by the Wyoming Department of Health.
The 2021 Wyoming Abortion Report was released soon after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, triggering a bill sponsored by a Cody representative to ban nearly all abortions in the state.
The report is required to be released by June 30. It records that the Wyoming Department of Health Vital Statistics Services received 98 reports from physicians licensed to practice in Wyoming. That was seven more procedures than had been performed in the state in 2020.
All of the procedures were done as medical abortions as opposed to surgical abortions, with 67 of the women residents and 31 nonresidents.
For 2021, 49% of the patients requesting the procedure were between the ages of 25-34 years, and 74% percent of the women reported the procedure as their first.
The majority of procedures were done when the woman was six weeks or less pregnant, and no abortions were performed on women more than 11 weeks pregnant.
For most of the women, it was their first abortion, while 19 had reported one previous procedure, five two and one three or more.
Most of the women had not given birth when they had the procedure, although 16 had already had one birth and 20 had had two or more prior to getting an abortion.
No patient complications were noted on any of the reports for 2021.
This story was published on July 12.
———
Suicide lifeline service expanded to full-time, Wyoming-based coverage
CHEYENNE (WNE) – The state’s suicide lifeline services have been expanded and improved to offer full-time, Wyoming-based coverage 24 hours a day, every day, Gov. Mark Gordon announced Monday.
“Wyoming citizens experiencing a mental health crisis and potentially suicidal thoughts can now be confident that on the other end of the line, they’re talking to someone who – as a fellow state resident – is familiar with our state and cares about our people,” Gordon said in a statement.
While the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline has been available via phone (1-800-273-TALK) for many years, calls from state residents before 2020 were answered by people outside the state.
Wyoming-based services hours were limited due to funding availability. Full-time, all-day, every-day Wyoming-based coverage began last week.
The governor asked the Legislature to fund the service and expand its availability during the 2022 legislative session and said now he appreciates their support for this initiative.
“We are confident that the personal connection and the ability to make localized referrals for help will be improved when Wyoming folks can speak to an understanding person in their own state,” Gordon added. “This critical and free service for those who need it is something I have emphasized for quite some time.”
Stefan Johansson, Wyoming Department of Health director, encouraged people in distress and concerned about suicidal thoughts they may be having to call the lifeline for help.
This story was published on July 12.
———
Downtown sees expensive condo boom
CODY (WNE) — New condo units are popping up around the downtown Cody area.
In 2018, developer Josh Allison received approval to begin work on 12th Street condos that are now occupied. He also got approval for two two-story condos on Rumsey that are nearly finished. They are off the market now, but had been listed for $995,000 apiece.
They’ve been followed by a complex developed by Erynne and Ryan Selk going up on 12th Street with condos going for more than $800,000.
In all those instances, the projects were located on lightly used pieces of commercial property.
Other condo developments have gone into older buildings as a nationwide trend of returning to downtowns starts to be seen locally.
While it’s not a big amount of new housing and not an affordable housing solution, Cody Mayor Matt Hall said it’s a benefit to the area.
“I think it’s nice for the downtown,” he said. “It’s in areas where nothing was there, areas that didn’t have much of a use anymore.
“It can be for people who don’t want a lawn, it’s walking distance to downtown, nice for professionals,” said Hall. “I think it’s positive.”
This story was published on July 11.
———-
Man shot by deputy bound over on 5 felonies
GILLETTE (WNE) — The man shot by a Campbell County Sheriff’s deputy and accused of pointing a sawed-off shotgun at three deputies was charged with five felonies stemming from the incident.
Andrew Crenshaw, 25, was bound over to District Court July 1 on three felony counts of aggravated assault and battery, along with felony counts of possession of meth with intent to deliver and possession of meth.
Crenshaw was hospitalized after the June 28 incident to be treated for the single gunshot wound to his arm. He is currently in the Campbell County jail, said Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds.
On June 28, sheriff’s deputies were called to the 1500 block of Palomino Road in Gillette when a woman called in reporting that her son, Crenshaw, was refusing to leave the property.
Three deputies — Tyler Cox, Carson Cale and Jeff Sanders — arrived and saw the mother and son in the driveway. Soon after deputies arrived, Crenshaw allegedly grabbed a sawed-off shotgun from beneath a sweater on top of a dumpster, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Deputies reportedly gave multiple commands for Crenshaw to drop the gun, which he refused, before then raising the shotgun toward deputies “several times” throughout the incident.
Crenshaw paced back and forth near the front of a Dodge pickup truck, which Cox was positioned behind. Crenshaw continued to refuse orders and allegedly raised the shotgun directly at Cox, according to the affidavit. Cox responded by firing two shots with his service pistol, hitting Crenshaw in the upper part of his right arm.
Crenshaw was treated for the gunshot wound and arrested, according to the affidavit.
A Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation investigation is ongoing.
Cox remains on administrative leave, Reynolds said.
This story was published on July 11, 2022.
———
