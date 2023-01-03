Cody Elks’ 140 holiday food baskets gone in six minutes
CODY (WNE) —Although the Cody Elks had blocked out three hours to distribute free meals on Christmas Eve morning, they ended up giving away the 140 holiday baskets in six minutes.
It began at 9 a.m.
“And we were done at 9:06. It was pretty crazy,” said Jessica Cogdill, organizer and manager of Elks Lodge No. 1611.
The notice about the giveaway was announced only on the fraternal order’s Facebook page, prompting her to say, “The news got around quickly.”
The baskets included a “good-sized” ham, stuffing, green beans, potatoes, dinner rolls and crackers – enough for a Christmas meal for four to six people, she said.
The groceries’ purchase was funded by a $4,000 grant from the national organization, the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks. With those funds, Cogdill went to Albertsons and presented a list of food and a budget. The staff fulfilled the order, which was so large that it required four pickups to haul the items to the lodge.
“A group of us” – volunteers and some officers – then assembled the meals, she said. A crew of 15 helped with the distribution.
“Anyone could come by and grab a basket,” she said. “We don’t ask questions.”
This year’s Christmas giveaway was the group’s second and generated a much bigger response than last year’s, Cogdill noted, “because the word didn’t get out.”
She hopes other organizations will join them in December of 2023.
“We’ll definitely do it next year,” she added. “This is what Elks are all about – ‘Elks care, Elks share,’ that’s our motto, to help the needy.”
This story was published on Dec. 30, 2022.
Powell businesses refuse to serve underage buyer
POWELL (WNE) — Staff at Powell’s bars and liquor stores aced a police test last week: Employees at 11 establishments all refused to sell alcohol to an underage customer dispatched by police.
In accordance with state law, authorities periodically conduct “compliance checks” to ensure that liquor license holders are not selling alcohol to people under the age of 21.
Police choose someone who’s at least 18 but younger than 21 and supervise as the youth tries to purchase an alcoholic beverage.
Employees who serve the underage customer are typically issued a criminal citation — which can bring hundreds of dollars of financial penalties and probation — while the business receives a negative mark in the annual review of its license.
In contrast, employees who follow the law and refuse to serve the young person may receive a gift card from police as a reward, and the business gets a positive write-up. During the checks performed on Dec. 28, the would-be buyer was turned away at each stop: the Backstreet Pub, Blair’s Market, K-Bar Saloon, Lamplighter Inn, The Market at Powell (Mr. D’s Food Center), Maverik, The Peaks, Pit Stop Travel Center #11, Pizza Hut, The Red Zone and Sage Brews Wine Spirits.
“The businesses and employees who successfully passed the compliance check deserve well-earned congratulations for their diligence in preventing alcohol sales to underage purchasers,” Powell police said in a Facebook post.
The city’s bars, restaurants, fraternal organizations and brewery are coming off what Police Chief Roy Eckerdt called an “outstanding” 2021- 2022, in which all 22 license holders received only positive marks from police.
That included 10 businesses passing compliance checks last May.
This story was published on Jan. 3, 2023.
Geese in Cheyenne test positive for avian influenza
CHEYENNE (WNE) —Two Canada geese from Laramie County have tested positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza.
The geese were recovered from Lions Park in Cheyenne, where several dead geese were reported.
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has been monitoring for the virus' presence in wild birds.
As of Dec. 21, there had been 97 detections of HPAI in wild birds in Wyoming, according to the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, a division of the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Wild birds can be infected with HPAI and show no signs of illness, according to APHIS. They can carry the disease to new areas when migrating, potentially exposing domestic poultry to the virus.
This story was published on Dec. 31, 2022.
