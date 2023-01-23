State’s crop production declines
CASPER (WNE) —Wyoming’s crop production fell last year as the state produced the smallest winter wheat harvest since 1944.
Production was also down for barley, sugar beet, dry edible beans, pinto beans and corn for grain.
Drought, a reduction in planting and pests all contributed to the reduced harvests, said Leslee Lohrenz, Wyoming’s USDA agricultural statistician.
“I’d guess the main cause is that input costs are higher than usual — and extreme weather,” she said.
Rising farm production costs were a major factor for producers in 2022, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said. In 2021, total farm input expenses — fuel and oil, livestock, fertilizer — increased about $29.8 billion compared to the year prior.
Portions of southeast Wyoming — including Laramie, Albany, Goshen, Platte, Converse and Niobrara counties — were all considered to be in extreme drought conditions as of Jan. 10, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
In 2022, the corn for grain crop was 18% below the previous year, the Mountain Regional Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service said. Wyoming’s barley seeded area was down 7,000 acres. Sugar beet production decreased by 10%, dry edible beans decreased by 16% and pinto beans decreased by 14% last year.
Three crops managed to increase output: hay, winter wheat seedlings and seedlings of alfalfa and alfalfa mixtures.
In Wyoming, the intensity of future droughts is projected to worsen, even if precipitation increases, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said in a 2022 state report. This will likely impact crop production for years to come.
“Increases in evaporation rates due to rising temperatures may increase the rate of soil moisture loss during dry spells. Thus, future summer droughts, a natural part of Wyoming’s climate, are likely to become more intense,” the report said.
This story was published on Jan. 23, 2023.
Sheriff’s office advises public not to ‘rescue’ livestock guardian dogs
ROCK SPRINGS (WNE) — Over the years, livestock guard dogs have become an increasingly popular, and non-lethal, tool in livestock management. Ranchers in Wyoming depend on special breeds to protect their livestock from predators.
But every year across the state, especially during the winter grazing season, a number of these dogs are taken from their security outposts on Bureau of Land Management or national forest lands by those mistaking them for lost or abandoned pets.
“This time of year, many ranchers run their sheep or cattle on winter feed-leases,” said Sweetwater County Sheriff ’s Office Animal Control Officer Chris Omas.
While most have good intentions as dog lovers who just want to make sure the animals are OK, Omas said removing the dogs for any amount of time threatens not only the livestock but also the canine’s welfare.
“Livestock guardian dogs are specifically bred and trained to protect cattle and sheep,” she said. “Removing them from their work assignments, for any amount of time, actually jeopardizes their temperament and training.”
In fact, under Wyoming law, “livestock guarding animals” enjoy special legal protections when compared to household pets.
“We just ask people to call first, instead of taking matters into their own hands,” sheriff’s office spokesperson Jason Mower said. “Don’t feed them or pick them up — just make note of their location and call dispatch’s non-emergency number so we can get an animal control officer in the area to assess the situation.”
“We also want people to know, the animals are well cared for,” Omas said. “Ranchers invest a lot of time and money into breeding and training them, and they’re an invaluable deterrent for predators on the open range.”
This story was published on Jan. 21, 2023.
Detimore charged with alleged sexual abuse
LANDER (WNE) — Donald Floyd Detimore, 70, has been charged with first-degree sexual abuse of a minor, third-degree sexual abuse of a minor, and two counts of immoral or indecent acts, alleging he molested children going back as early as 1978 and as recent as 2015. The most serious charge, first-degree sex abuse, carries a penalty of a minimum of 25 years to a maximum of 50 years in prison. His trial is expected in mid-May 2023.
Officials reportedly received allegations of sexual abuse decades ago, but charges never surfaced until last spring, when the Fremont County Sheriff’s Department began investigating allegations that Detimore sexually abused a child in 2014. A special agent from the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation began to assist the investigation in April 2022.
The most recent alleged victim provided testimony to investigators that the alleged abuse began when the child was approximately seven years old and continued until the child was approximately nine years old.
Investigators re-examined a case from 2002 that included allegations against Detimore that hadn’t resulted in charges. An affidavit alleges Detimore had sexual contact with a teenaged minor, to whom he allegedly wrote love letters.
Detimore was arrested in May 2022.
In September 2022, following a tip, investigators looked through records and found a file from December 18, 1984, when allegations had surfaced that Detimore had molested another minor six years prior.
A Fremont County Sheriff’s Department investigator then reportedly interviewed Detimore in January 1985, when Detimore allegedly admitted he had sexually molested the victim on at least two occasions in 1978, although he did not appear to have faced any criminal consequences at the time.
This story was published on Jan. 21, 2023.
WHP reports 2022 fatality statistics
SHERIDAN (WNE) — The lack of use of vehicle restraints contributed heavily to the number of road fatalities in Wyoming in 2022.
Fatal crash statistics through November 2022 showed out of 123 fatalities in 107 fatal crashes, 62 were attributed to not using occupant restraints, with 41 involving rollover crashes, 17 involving multi-car collisions and four involving fixed objects.
Of the 62 who perished from not using proper restraints, 14 were younger than 21 years old.
Percentage breakdowns show 82% of those who died in rollover crashes were unbelted, compared to 45% unbelted who died in multi-vehicle crashes and 100% of those who died in fix-object crashes were unbelted.
Likewise, 83% of the resident fatalities were unrestrained, while 46% of nonresident fatalities were unrestrained.
Those involving drugs or alcohol came in at 37% of total crashes, rising above the national average of 28%.
Of the total fatalities, more were male drivers, Ratliff said.
A bill going through the Wyoming Legislature revises child restraint requirements, replacing language of “infant seat” with “child safety restraint system” and requiring children remain in a rear-facing child safety restraint system until the child reaches either the age of 2 or the weight or height limit specified by the manufacturer of the restraint system.
The bill was sponsored by the Transportation Committee and has been received for introduction in the House as of Jan. 17.
Current statute incurs only a $25 fee for a driver not wearing a seat belt and a $10 for passengers not wearing restraints.
This story was published on Jan. 21, 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.