Wyoming gas prices up another 9 cents in past week
CHEYENNE (WNE) — Wyoming gas prices have risen 9 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.37 per gallon as of Monday, according to GasBuddy.com’s daily survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Gas prices in Wyoming are 26 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, and stand $1.27 per gallon higher than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest gas in Wyoming was priced at $2.83 per gallon as of Monday, while the most expensive was $4 per gallon, a difference of $1.17 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has risen one-half cent per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.13 per gallon Monday. The national average is up 5 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands 93.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
———
‘Dreamers’ may be able to purchase affordable homes in Teton Co.
JACKSON (WNE) — Young immigrants known as Dreamers may soon be able to purchase affordable homes in Teton County.
The town and county voted unanimously Monday to open a public comment period on changes to rules governing who is eligible to rent or purchase publicly administered housing restricted for local workers. If approved the new rules would give recipients of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, DACA, the ability to buy publicly subsidized or restricted housing in Teton County for the first time.
The public now has 45 days to comment on the proposed changes, which also include updates to how the Jackson/Teton County Housing Department handles requests for accommodation for people with disabilities and how it restricts “affordable” dormitory units.
As the regulations stand, households looking to buy properties restricted by the Housing Department must have at least one adult member who is a U.S. citizen or a green card holder.
DACA recipients can’t purchase those units, which include “affordable” homes that are price-controlled for local workers, and “workforce” units that can sell for market prices but are reserved for households that make the majority of their income from Teton County businesses.
If the new rules are adopted that will change, and Dreamers will be able to apply for affordable and workforce units, according to Stacy Stoker, housing manager for the Housing Department.
“Their drawing entries will be treated the same as everyone else,” Stoker told the News&Guide. “It’s just that they haven’t had the ability to even apply in the past.”
———
Cheyenne schools cut elementary sports
CHEYENNE (WNE) — With the passage of its annual budget for the upcoming fiscal year, Laramie County School District 1 has eliminated elementary sports, along with reductions in compensation for coaches and activities leaders across the district.
The reduction in student activities will save the district $1.2 million, finance director Jed Cicarelli said during a budget presentation at the district’s Board of Trustees meeting Monday evening.
Cicarelli presented data that showed LCSD1’s activities spending far outpaced other counties in the state. In one comparison, Cicarelli said that during the 2018-19 fiscal year, Natrona County schools – the next highest spender in the state – spent $286 on each student for activities and does not have an elementary sports program, while Laramie County spent about $378 per student.
“We are one of, if not the last, large district in the state that does have an elementary athletics program,” the finance director said.
The district spends about $480,000 annually on elementary activities, according to a May 24 memo from former Superintendent Boyd Brown to trustees detailing planned budget reductions. Close to $442,000 of this amount is spent on personnel.
Along with the decrease in activities funding, the budget also includes an end to money dedicated to paying for Advanced Placement tests, reduced funding for travel to out-of-state events for activities, a reduction in contracts and less funding for staff development.
———
‘Longmire’ actor unable to attend Longmire Days
SHERIDAN (WNE) — The Longmire Foundation announced Robert Taylor, the Australian actor who plays Walt Longmire in the A&E/Netflix show "Longmire," will be unable to attend Longmire Days 2021 in Buffalo due to Australian COVID-19 protocols.
Taylor will join fellow actors Katee Sackhoff, Adam Bartley, Bailey Chase, Louanne Stephens and A Martinez by participating in online and livestreamed events.
The organization is offering refunds for general admission tickets minus the ticket fees, but tickets are needed to purchase live event tickets in Buffalo during the event.
Longmire Days 2021 will move forward as a smaller-scale event, paying homage to the first Longmire Day in 2012. The schedule of events for Sept. 2-5 has not been released yet.
