Coronavirus continues grip on Wyoming
LYMAN (WNE) — Although the number of active cases are not growing as fast as they did in the past, the virus still maintains a good grip on Wyoming as the total number of confirmed and probable coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 1,137 on Tuesday, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s (WDH) weekly update.
The WDH also said there were 493 active cases, and hospitalizations have grown from 31 last week to 39 this week.
However, there were no increases in deaths due to the virus so the total deaths in Wyoming are still 1,856.
The majority of deaths in Wyoming have occurred in people whose health was compromised by other health conditions or were residents of long-term health facilities.
A total of 678,207 vaccine doses have been administered in Wyoming.
In addition the number of first pediatric Pfizer doses given to children (5-11 years old) in Wyoming is 8,661. The number of second pediatric Pfizer doses given to children ages 5 to 7 is 7,073.
While some parents are choosing to have their children vaccinated, a considerable number has said they will not have their children vaccinated.
This story was posted on August 5, 2022.
———
Separate trials asked for in child murder case
CODY (WNE) –- Moshe Williams’ attorneys filed a motion last week objecting to a joint trial and making a motion to sever the trial from codefendant Carolyn Aune.
The two Cody residents are charged with first-degree murder in the death of Williams’ daughter, 2-year-old Paisleigh Williams.
Senior assistant public defenders Dylan Rosalez and Curtis Cheney acknowledged most cases involving two defendants charged with the same crime have one trial, but they said as part of the motion to sever that Williams “asserts that a joint trial will result in prejudice.”
The main argument revolved around another felony case involving Aune, who is alleged to have assaulted a deputy in the Park County Detention Center.
“There is a risk that the jurors could convict Mr. Williams based on his association with Ms. Aune,” the motion reads in part. “However, should Mr. Williams seek to introduce this evidence against Ms. Aune, there is a risk that the jurors could convict Ms. Aune based on the assault she inflicted on the jail guard. Should Williams be denied the opportunity to present this evidence, he may suffer prejudice denying him an important part of his defense.”
The attorneys also noted in the motion that severing the trials would limit the possibility of either defendant being called as a witness against the other, which could result in both of them “pleading the fifth,” and could negatively affect the perception of the jury.
Paisleigh died April 4, 2021, and signs of long-term physical abuse were found on her body.
Aune and Williams each are accused of causing the death of the toddler through their possible actions or lack thereof, qualifying as child abuse that caused her death.
This story was posted on August 3, 2022.
———
Man killed in shootout near Sundance
SUNDANCE (WNE) — A male subject with an active Wyoming warrant was shot and killed by law enforcement on Saturday morning after two shootouts took place on I-90 near Sundance.
According to the Crook County Sheriff’s Office, the man was contacted by a Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper on Saturday night at around 10:10 p.m. as he was walking along I-90 near milepost 184.
The trooper learned that there was an active warrant for the subject’s arrest.
The trooper immediately called for backup from the Crook County Sheriff’s Office and the subject was advised of the active warrant.
“The subject immediately gained distance from the trooper and deputies and retrieved a handgun from his person and fired shots at the trooper and deputies. A deputy and trooper returned fire and the individual fled north off the interstate down a steep embankment into the darkness,” said Sheriff Jeff Hodge.
A search for the man was conducted throughout the night and into the morning of July 30th, 2022, involving Crook County Sheriff’s Office, Wyoming Highway Patrol, and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office.
The next morning, a citizen contacted the Crook County Sheriff’s Office and stated that the subject was in his hay field.
As a deputy arrived on Highway 14, the man fled north toward I-90. As the officers tried to take him into custody, he began shooting at them, said Hodge.
“Law enforcement returned fire, striking the male subject,” he said. “The male was taken into custody and immediately received medical attention but was pronounced deceased a short time later.”
No law enforcement officers were injured during the incident. The incident is under investigation by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation.
This story was posted on August 4, 2022.
———-
State reveals evidence for trial
CODY (WNE) — The state is preparing to display evidence against a couple charged with first- degree murder in the death of a 2-year-old — evidence that is meant to establish the relationships between the victim and both adults, individually.
It submitted a notice Friday of intention to use specific evidence in the case.
Moshe Williams and Carolyn Aune were both charged with first-degree murder in the death of Williams’ daughter Paisleigh Williams, who died April 4, 2021. Signs of long-term physical abuse were found on her body. Both Aune and Williams are accused of causing the death of the toddler through their possible actions or lack thereof, qualifying as child abuse.
The specific evidence the state submitted Friday is intended to prove “the defendants’ knowledge and intent,” wrote Park County Deputy Attorney Jack Hatfield.
“The key question in this prosecution is identity, or who is responsible?” he wrote. “Which defendant(s) physically abused PW?”
“PW’s injuries are unquestionable evidence of prior abuse and are relevant to the questions of 1. who inflicted the fatal injuries; 2. when were these injuries sustained; and 3. who had knowledge of PW’s abuse, yet failed to act with reckless disregard,” Hatfield wrote.
Evidence proposed for possible submission includes:
• An interview with Williams’ ex-wife discussing his physical behavior with his children
• A jail cell discussion with Aune’s cellmate who told authorities that Aune said she frequently would go out to her vehicle to smoke and drink when watching her and Williams’ children.
• Comments Williams made to family members about Aune’s not appearing to be caring for his children.
“The serious nature of this little girl’s injuries would have been evident to any present adult, especially when inexplicable bumps and bruises began to appear on her head and body while suffering from persistent nausea and vomiting,” Hatfield wrote. “PW’s autopsy report revealed a number of injuries in various stages of healing that can only be characterized as non-accidental.”
This story was posted on August 3, 2022.
———
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.