BUFFALO — When Buffalo's Clerk-Treasurer Julie Silbernagel first opened the application for water and sewer funding distributed by the state this past fall, she felt a little overwhelmed seeing the number of tabs she'd need to click through.
“I think my first reaction was just, how am I going to find the answer for every single one of these boxes?" she said.
Silbernagel was just one of many clerks, treasurers, mayors, city council members and others who waded through the application. More than 100 applications were submitted to the State Loan and Investment Board - totalling $225 million - for $50 million in available funding. The board approved 26 applications. Of the three applications that Silbernagel submitted, none received funding.
For Clearmont Mayor Chris Schock, the distribution of funding was the disappointing culmination of a frustrating process. Clearmont's application for almost $650,000 to replace a waterline was denied.
“I was under the understanding that the smaller towns would have a bigger advantage than the bigger towns. But it didn't turn out that way," Schock said.
Thanks to federal legislation passed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Wyoming communities have "once-in-a-lifetime" access to funding they can use to complete essential projects, according to officials.
But some — especially those from small communities - are worried they won't be able to compete with larger cities, which have the resources to aggressively pursue the grants.
"That was a big worry for all of us, that the limited bandwidth of these smaller communities was going to be a hindrance to their ability to try and take advantage of these programs,” said Justin Schilling, member services manager for the Wyoming Association of Municipalities.
For small communities with limited budgets and functionally no revenue, the recent wave of federal funding presents a lifeline, without which they won't be able to complete major infrastructure projects. Schock said he's worried that, despite the essential nature of the funding, larger cities will be favored because of their population.
"I've got 150 people in Clearmont that I'm having to provide services to. I'm just as important as a larger community,” Schock said.
For any community, applying for state or federal funding can be daunting. The applications are often lengthy, rigorous and highly technical. If a community receives funding, staff can be sure that extensive reporting requirements and annual audits will follow.
Those problems are magnified for small communities with few resources, and they can be particularly acute in Wyoming, where even the state's largest cities are the same size as other state's small cities.
“Even for our bigger cities … their expertise, perhaps, when it comes to trying to pursue federal grants is still going to be less when it comes to, say, Fort Collins, Colorado,” Schilling said.
While there are always grants available, the amount of money that exists right now is unprecedented, according to officials. The coronavirus relief and economic stimulus legislation known as the American Rescue Plan Act injected $1.9 trillion, some of which is being distributed through the state and some of which is available directly through federal agencies.
Still coming down the pipeline is funding from the $1.2 trillion Bipartisan Infrastructure Act, passed in April. That too is being distributed partially by states and partially by federal agencies.
Wyoming's smallest towns face the largest challenges when it comes to applying for grants.
Kris LeDoux, Kaycee's clerk-treasurer, said the town has to ask strategic questions when deciding whether to apply. Is the time spent on the application worth the potential payout? Can the town afford the matching requirements? Can it find the money to pay for the strategic plan and the engineering and design documents that most grants require?
The application itself, which can require weeks of work and be pages long (LeDoux said Kaycee's last grant application weighed 3.5 pounds when she mailed it), is just the beginning.
If an entity receives funding, it will likely be subject to extensive reporting requirements and an annual audit. For a community like Kaycee, which has a small enough budget that it is not routinely audited, those requirements can be a particular burden.
All of these obstacles mean that many small communities don't apply for grants, even if they have a good shot to receive funding.
Schilling estimated that just a quarter of Wyoming's cities apply for large federal grants. In at least one case, a Wyoming community simply rejected automatically distributed relief funding due to fear of the reporting requirements.
For some communities, these problems can be solved in part by hiring a professional grant writer, either as a full-time employee or on a contract basis. But not everyone has the resources to do that.
"You take a town like Gillete or Sheridan, they've got staff that can write those grants and everything,” Schock said. "When it's just Clearmont Town Hall, it's just the mayor, the clerk and the maintenance guy.”
Buffalo also lacks staff with professional grant writing experience.
Formerly, the city planner wrote the city's grants, Silbernagel said, but Buffalo doesn't have a planner anymore, due in part to budget concerns. Sometimes the city will ask its consulting engineers to help with its grants. Other times, city staff will do the work on its own.
Buffalo isn't alone. In cities without a grant writer, the responsibility falls to other staff members, such as clerks, treasurers, city planners or public works officials, Schilling said, even though it may not be in their job description — or in their range of expertise — to write grants.
Staff willing to muddle through the applications can't devote as much time to their regular duties, Schilling said. They can also incur a lot of stress. One mayor told Schilling that a member of his staff had contemplated quitting after completing a particularly difficult application.
“Literally, it stressed her out to the point where she was questioning whether she wanted to do that job anymore,” Schilling said.
While officials commended those in small cities willing to put in the work to get applications done, they said having a grant writer with professional experience is a real advantage.
“When you have grant writers on staff, they know the information that's going to be critical to decision makers when they write those grants, and they are well versed in what the responsibilities are to comply with that,” said Jerimiah Riemann, director of the Wyoming County Commissioners Association.
Toni Cervenka, a professional grant writer based in Johnson County, agreed that those with grant writing training have a leg up. While it's possible for organizations to pursue small grants without professional experience, that won't work with large federal grants, which can take months and an entire team of people to prepare, she said.
"The federal grants, you can't do that. You really do have to have somebody who's gone through it before. They're just too intense," she said.
But for many small communities, the potential payout of a large grant is too great to ignore. With limited budgets, they face applying for funding or failing to complete essential projects.
“In these small towns, unfortunately, they don't have a way to pay for their water systems, not in a self-sustaining way," Schilling said. "You can't put a $1 million fix on 200 residents."
That's why in November, so many communities decided to take on the laborious work of applying for the funding. And it's why they were so disappointed when they missed out, Schilling said.
“I honestly was really proud of our members, of how many of them got applications in and took that step,” Schilling said. “But for that many of them to get told no, or for that many of them to be left on the outside looking in, I think really speaks to the need.”
This story was published on Jan. 26, 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.