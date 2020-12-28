EVANSTON (WNE) — Following the retirement of Bill Rien, the Wyoming Department of Health has promoted longtime business manager and interim superintendent Paul Mullenax to the head administrative position at the Wyoming State Hospital.
The “interim” tag on Mullenax’s job title has been dropped as of late November.
In his 26 years with the WSH, Mullenax has had several supervisory positions. In 1994, he started his career with the hospital as an accounts supervisor and, for a brief time, he served as the accounts manager.
In 1996, Mullenax was promoted to business manager and remained in that position until the current transition to superintendent.
“I am excited about the future potential of the hospital to continue to be the acute care short-term psychiatric facility for the state,” Mullenax told the Herald. “I am very excited about the new facility and the excellent staff we have now and that is why I applied for the position.”
Mullenax is originally from Pocatello, Idaho, and graduated from Idaho State University in 1988.
He earned a bachelor’s degree in business management and, in 1990, earned a second in health care administration. From 1990 until 1994, he worked in acute care at Holy Cross Hospital in Salt Lake City, before taking a job at the Wyoming State Hospital.
