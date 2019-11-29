EVANSTON (WNE) — All council members and the mayor were present at the regular Evanston City Council meeting on Nov. 19.
Last on the agenda was Resolution 19-69, which was a resolution of the governing body of the city in support of the proposal by CoreCivic to locate a private detention facility to house immigration and customs enforcement detainees in Uinta County, Wyoming.
Mayor Kent Williams gave background information on the detention facility and then asked if there was any discussion or comments from anyone.
Evanston resident Bekah Hughes came forward to the podium and addressed the council and mayor.
“I have heard that there is a petition circulating to stop the detention center. If so, will it have any leverage or bearing on yours or the commissioners’ vote?” Hughes asked.
Mayor Williams responded, “In general, petitions are problematic. From my perspective, it is hard to determine the validity of names on petitions. I will say we are willing to listen to constituents. This subject has been a hot topic for some time now. I went on the tour of CoreCivic facilities with the county commissioners and others. We have looked at detention center issues and investigated it and all feel comfortable with it. The commission has the ability and right to make the final decision. Did I answer your question?”
Hughes said “No,” and then thanked the mayor and council for allowing her to speak.
A motion was made to approve Resolution 19-69 and it was approved unanimously.
