ROCK SPRINGS (WNE) - A single-vehicle rollover near Mountain View has claimed the life of a Colorado resident and injured a man from Green River.
The accident happened on Wyoming Highway 414 near Mountain View around milepost 113 on Friday, April 3. At 6:50 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were dispatched to the area for a one-vehicle rollover.
A 2015 Toyota RAV 4 was headed south on Wyoming 414 when the vehicle drifted off the right side of the roadway, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. The driver corrected back to the left before driving off the left side of the road and overturning.
The driver of the Toyota has been identified as Kelsey L. Peters, 24, of Oak Creek, Colorado. Peters was not wearing a seat belt and died while being transported to a medical facility. The passenger in the Toyota has been identified as 30-year-old Green River resident Xavier M. Funk. He was not wearing a seat belt and was flown by helicopter to the University of Utah for injuries he sustained in the crash.
Speed and driver inattention is being investigated as possible contributing factors to the crash, according to a press release.
This is the 14th fatality on Wyoming’s roadways in 2020 compared to 37 in 2019, 22 in 2018, and 23 in 2017 to date.
