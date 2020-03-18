AFTON (WNE) — The Sublette County Sheriff’s Office, Wyoming Highway Patrol, Sublette County EMS, and Sublette County Unified Fire responded to an airplane crash near the Pinedale Airport Monday, March 16th.
According to the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office, the call came in at approximately 5:30 PM. Upon arrival Deputies found the aircraft to be nose down into the ground.
Two occupants were located in the airplane and were transported for outside medical treatment for their injuries. No information was given as to the extent of the injuries.
The cause of the crash is currently under investigation by the Wyoming Highway Patrol and NTSB.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.