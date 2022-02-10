The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming fell by 613 on Thursday.
Wyoming Department of Health figures showed the department received reports of 316 new laboratory-confirmed cases on Thursday, along with 87 new probable cases.
At the same time, the number of reported recoveries among those with confirmed or probable cases increased by 1,016, leaving the state with 1,797 active cases.
Laramie County had the highest number of cases at 313; Fremont County had 240; Natrona County had 233; Sweetwater County had 170; Campbell County had 1522; Teton had 97; Albany had 86; Carbon had 76; Sheridan had 53; Goshen had 48; Park had 47; Lincoln had 43; Washakie had 40; Uinta had 29; Converse had 25; Sublette had 23; Platte had 22; Big Horn and Weston had 20; Crook and Hot Springs had 18; Niobrara had 13, and Johnson had 11.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, 2020, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
The new confirmed and probable cases brought to 152,206 the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since the illness was first detected in Wyoming. Of those, 148,742 have recovered.
The number of patients being treated in Wyoming hospitals for coronavirus fell by 17 on Thursday to total 113.
The highest number of COVID patients 29, was found at Casper’s Wyoming Medical Center, while Cheyenne Regional Medical Center had 26.
