RIVERTON (WNE) — Citing years of abuse and fear, a Riverton woman reports that she’d long been the victim of her husband’s drunken rage.
Daniel Raymundo Trujillo, 58, is now being prosecuted in Fremont County District Court for two counts of felony-level domestic battery.
Because Trujillo was convicted of domestic battery twice before, in 2010 and in 2011, he now faces an enhanced penalty: up to 10 years in prison and $10,000 in fines for each of the two charges.
From a safe location in another state, Trujillo’s wife called Riverton Police Department Sgt. Amy Fyler last month with details of years of abuse, one 2018 photograph of herself, badly bruised, and a backlog of reports she’d privatized previously through the Fremont County Alliance against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault.
“He has a history of domestic assault on her and other women,” related Fyler in a court affidavit penned by RPD Detective Sgt. Eric Smits, who noted further that Trujillo was on probation and not supposed to be drinking alcohol. His wife said he drank anyway and became violent once he did.
“She hasn’t reported domestic violence in the past because she’s afraid he will kill her,” the document continues, referring to occasions on which Trujillo reportedly had threatened to kill his wife if she reached out to police.
In the affidavit, Trujillo is quoted by his wife as saying such things as “if I abused you, you would know it,” and “(I) know people,” and “(I could) have you taken care of.”
