The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming fell by 53 on Wednesday.
Wyoming Department of Health figures showed the state received 86 reports of new laboratory-confirmed coronavirus cases Wednesday and 27 reports of new probable cases.
Also on Wednesday, the number of recoveries among those with confirmed or probable cases increased by 166, leaving the state with 486 active cases.
Laramie County had the highest number of cases, 89; Natrona County had 68; Sweetwater County had 49; Fremont County had 48; Campbell and Teton had 41; Washakie had 25; Carbon had 18; Albany had 16; Sheridan had 15; Lincoln had 13; Park and Platte had nine; Goshen had eight; Sublette and Uinta had seven; Big Horn had six; Converse had four; Hot Springs, Johnson and Weston had three, and Crook and Niobrara had two.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, 2020, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
The new confirmed and probable cases brought to 154,662 the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since it was first detected in Wyoming. Of those, 152, 458 have recovered.
The number of people being treated in Wyoming hospitals for coronavirus dropped by five on Wednesday to total 63.
The highest number of patients being treated for COVID was found at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, 20, while Casper’s Wyoming Medical Center was treating 18.
