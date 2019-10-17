BUFFALO (WNE) — Johnson County School Board trustees voted 7-1 Monday night to adopt a 4.5-day week calendar for the 2020-21 school year.
The move comes nearly 10 months after Superintendent Jim Wagner solicited community input on whether the school should adopt an alternative calendar. What followed were months of discussion, a number of community meetings and work by a calendar committee composed of school representatives, board representatives and community members.
The calendar is notably different from the calendar the schools have operated on in the recent past. Buffalo schools will dismiss at 1 p.m. every Friday during the 2020-21 calendar.
The changes, according to Wagner, were driven by a desire to ensure that Buffalo High School students are in classrooms, with teachers more.
“When I got here, the first thing I heard about from staff, parents and community members was that Fridays were a wasted day at the high school,” Wagner said. “Just a free for all. The question to ask if that is the case, is what are you doing to make it more meaningful? Or continue to do what we’re currently doing which is nothing. We talked about what’s going to best for kids. And what kind of calendar is it going to look like in order to make things happen that can be more meaningful for the kids.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.