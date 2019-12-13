CHEYENNE (WNE) — The Wyoming Attorney General’s Office has reached a consent judgment with a former Cheyenne handyman shop and its owner for violating the Wyoming Consumer Protection Act.
Grandpa’s Shop LLC and its owner, Luke Christensen, entered into a consent judgment, which was filed in Laramie County District Court on Dec. 5. The AG sent out a news release about the consent agreement Wednesday.
If people feel like they were wronged by Grandpa’s Shop, they can submit a Consumer Refund Claim to the AG during the repayment period. The repayment period for Christensen is estimated to be about seven years to return more than $80,000 to wronged consumers, according to the news release.
The consent judgment allows Christensen to resolve the accusations laid out in a complaint the AG filed in district court Nov. 22. The complaint stated the shop “engaged in a pattern of unfair and deceptive trade practices against residents of Wyoming through transactions for contractor/handyman services for consumers’ homes.”
Grandpa’s Shop LLC operated from Sept. 12, 2012, to Nov. 9, 2018. The shop and Christensen had its contractors license revoked by the city of Cheyenne in July 2017, but continued to offer those services, according to the complaint.
People would hire Grandpa’s Shop to do various home renovation tasks and the shop would leave “certain consumers’ homes unfinished and in a state of disrepair,” the complaint said. The shop also took money from customers, promising home renovation services, and either didn’t begin work on the home or would work on the home without proper permitting.
