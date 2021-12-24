Woman charged after crashing into cars, boulder
PINEDALE (WNE) — A Pinedale woman on supervised probation is again in jail after a series of incidents that started late Tuesday night, Dec.7, after she ran out of gas and continued the next morning with her arrest on new felony charges.
On Dec. 7 at 11:50 p.m., Mariah Edwards, 28, (known as Mariah Culwell) called the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office, saying she ran out of gas somewhere while driving to Pinedale with her two children. Deputies brought her gas and followed her to Daniel for more fuel.
About an hour later at 3:30 a.m., a man called dispatch and said someone crashed into his truck in the Pinedale Best Western parking lot.
Deputy Danielle Cooper and others responded to find Culwell slumped over the steering wheel of her red Ford, saying she couldn’t get out or answer questions. She then shifted into reverse, backed into a tree, drove out of the parking lot and east down Pine Street with Deputy Cooper behind her with lights and sirens.
Deputy Krystal Mansur and her K-9 in another patrol vehicle at the east end of Pinedale turned to block Pine Street but quickly moved as Culwell drove at her. Culwell allegedly hit the rear driver’s side, then continued on Pine Street and crashed into a boulder.
Culwell is now charged with four felonies – alleged aggravated assault and battery with a deadly weapon, aggravated attempt to elude police, aggravated attempt to flee causing more than $10,000 damages, causing bodily harm to a peace officer and one misdemeanor, driving under the influence of a controlled substance.

Hearings set in Jackson meth production case
JACKSON (WNE) — Two defendants in an alleged meth production case will appear in Teton County Circuit Court for preliminary hearings early next week.
The two men — Timothy Ritter, 43, and William “Ian” Whipple, 52 — were arrested Dec. 16 for the alleged production of methamphetamine in an East Jackson home.
Ritter’s hearing is Dec. 28, and Whipple’s is Dec. 27. At their hearings, Teton County Circuit Court Judge James Radda will assess if there’s enough evidence for the state to proceed in its cases against the two men.
In the meantime, both men are out on bail.
Ritter and Whipple’s arrest is the result of an investigation undertaken by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigations, which accelerated Nov. 10 when one of the men was arrested on an active warrant while possessing two precursors, or ingredients used to make methamphetamine, an affidavit states.
That led officers to a residence on the 700 block of Pearl Avenue, where officers found meth and ingredients used to cook meth as well as text messages alluding to the production of meth between Ritter and Whipple.
Ritter is facing two felony charges: conspiracy to produce methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance precursor. Each charge carries a maximum of 20 years in jail and a $25,000 fine, according to a court document filed Dec. 15.
Whipple faces the same charges as well as felony possession of more than three grams of methamphetamine, which carries a maximum 7-year sentence and a $15,000 fine.
