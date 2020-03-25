ROCK SPRINGS (WNE) — In light of increasing COVID-19 cases and public health measures, the Wyoming Democratic Party (WDP) has adjusted its presidential preference caucus to mail-in voting only.
"Moving to an all mail-in balloting process provides folks with the opportunity to participate in the caucus and ensures that the WDP is doing our part in the fight against COVID-19. These are unusual circumstances, but thanks to a dedicated staff, volunteers, and party leaders across the state, we've been able to continually evaluate the situation and adapt as necessary," a press release said.
Voters who registered between March 11-20, 2020, will automatically be sent a ballot in the mail, at the mailing address reflected on their voter registration. All voters must have been registered as Wyoming Democrats by March 20 to receive a ballot and participate in the caucus.
Two rounds of ballots were previously mailed; voters who previously received ballots but are unable to use or locate them can request a new ballot no later than March 31, 2020, via the form linked at www.wyodems.org/2020caucus.
Returned ballots must be received via mail by the Wyoming Democratic Party no later than April 17, 2020.
