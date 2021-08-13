Wyoming ended the week with more than 2,000 active coronavirus cases, a number that has not been reached since mid-January.
Figures from the Wyoming Department of Health’s regular coronavirus update showed the state had 2,088 active coronavirus cases on Friday, an increase of 98 from Thursday.
The last time the state had more than 2,000 active cases was on Jan. 18, when the tally stood at 2,278.
Of the active cases Friday, 694 involved the “Delta” variant.
The department said it received reports of 243 new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus on Friday, along with 72 reports of probable cases.
At the same time, the state received new reports of 217 recoveries among those with either confirmed or probable cases.
Seven Wyoming counties are back to more than 100 active cases. Laramie County had the highest number at 434; Natrona County had 297; Campbell County had 203; Uinta County had 176; Fremont County had 129; Teton County had 122; Sheridan County had 133; Albany had 93; Park had 85; Carbon had 75; Sweetwater had 74; Converse had 63; Lincoln had 51; Platte had 37; Goshen had 33; Big Horn had 27; Johnson had 21; Washakie had 18; Weston had 14; Sublette had 11; Hot Springs had nine; Niobrara had seven, and Crook had six.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, 2020, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
New confirmed cases were reported in 21 counties, with Laramie County reporting the highest number at 40. Uinta County had 31 new cases.
The new confirmed and probable cases brought the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since the illness was first detected in Wyoming in March 2020 to 68,272. Of those, 65,391 have recovered.
Hospitalizations caused by coronavirus increased by one on Friday from Thursday to total 100. The highest number of patients, 27, was being treated at the Wyoming Medical Center in Casper, while 25 were receiving treatment at the Cheyenne Regional Medical Center.
