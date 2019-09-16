ROCK SPRINGS — Western Wyoming Community College took one step closer to handing out bachelor degrees in applied sciences to graduates. A simple endorsement vote from the Board of Trustees on Thursday night was all that was required for WWCC to next approach the Wyoming Community College Commission about adding the four-year degrees to its offerings.
Many more steps are required before they can start printing BAS diplomas, but college staff members are excited about the possibilities created by the Wyoming Legislature giving community colleges the option to develop these programs. Western is looking into BAS degrees in business management and industrial management for people interested in
leadership positions.
Board President George Eckman said it’s important to go about things the right way and not rush in to be first.
WWCC President Kim Dale noted that Central Wyoming College and Laramie County Community College are a little further ahead in the process, and that Western can learn from them.
“It’s a benefit that we have two colleges about two months ahead of us,” she said.
To be able to offer the degrees, WWCC has spent months reviewing existing classes, identifying new staff and classes that would need to be added, and making sure it has the staff and procedures ready to support the proposed programs. Next it will go before the college
commission and hopefully start working with the Higher Learning Commission. If the programs are approved, WWCC hopes to start offering classes in fall 2020 or spring 2021.
