RAWLINS (WNE) — The Wyoming Business Council has approved a $1 million grant to improve the water and sewer infrastructure along Bridge Street to the site of the proposed North Platte Valley Medical Center (NPVMC) in Saratoga, according to a Friday press release.
“This is an addition to the existing infrastructure designed to make the entire system more robust,” said Will Faust, chairman of the Platte Valley Healthcare Project (PVHP). “This will add significantly to the water and sewer capacity and enable an appropriate emergency response in a major event such as a fire.”
The Wyoming Business Council administers the Business Ready Community grant and loan program, which provides financing for publicly owned infrastructure that serves the needs of businesses and promotes economic development within Wyoming communities.
Faust said the money for the infrastructure project was granted to the Saratoga Carbon County Impact Joint Powers Board with the assistance of the PVHP. Final approval must be granted by the State Loan and Investment Board, which is expected at its June 18 meeting.
According to Faust, PVHP negotiated with the Gretchen Swanson Family Foundation to provide the 20 percent in matching funds required by the Wyoming Business Council.
When completed in the fall of 2021, the North Platte Valley Medical Center will be a 25-bed Critical Access Hospital including a 24-hour emergency room and a wing dedicated to long term residential care.
