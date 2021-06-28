Man sentenced to probation in child abuse case
CHEYENNE (WNE) — A man accused of beating his son while drunk received probation Monday in Laramie County District Court.
Michael Joseph White pleaded guilty in March to felony child abuse with physical injury as part of a stipulated plea agreement.
Laramie County District Judge Steven Sharpe followed the sentencing recommendation laid out in the agreement, giving White three years of supervised probation, with a suspended prison sentence of three to five years.
White was originally charged with three counts of felony child abuse with physical injury, two of which were dismissed by the state.
The agreement took into consideration inpatient alcohol treatment and aftercare sought out and completed by White after the incident. His attorney, Robert Moxley, said White had been sober for a year.
On June 19, 2020, a Cheyenne police officer responded to a domestic disturbance related to an intoxicated father assaulting his son.
The boy had several abrasions on his chest, neck, shoulders, face and back consistent with a physical altercation, according to court documents.
During an interview with a police detective, the boy said he had been strangled, thrown into a metal bed frame and repeatedly hit and kicked by his father. Two younger siblings witnessed the attack, one of whom called 911, according to court documents.
———
Rock Springs airport gets grant for modernization
ROCK SPRINGS (WNE) — The Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport has been awarded more than $8.4 million in funding for its Commercial Terminal Modernization Project, and construction is set to begin in July.
The $8,406,667 in funding will come from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), Wyoming Business Council (WBC) and Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT). The three grants were recently approved by the airport’s governing body, the Rock Springs-Sweetwater County Airport Board, and represent the first installment of grant funds towards the $19.51 million project.
Construction is slated to begin in July 2021 and continue through the end of 2022, according to Devon Brubaker, airport director. The airport will remain open throughout construction with the airport and its construction team, T-O Engineers, Mead & Hunt, and Sletten Construction, working on detailed phasing planes to ensure minimal impacts to the travelling public.
The Commercial Terminal Modernization Project will include the expansion and renovation of the existing commercial airline terminal. Ultimately, the terminal will double in size from its current 17,000-square-foot footprint.
The look and feel of the terminal will be drastically altered to improve passenger comfort, amenities, and processing, Brubaker said. Enhancements will include: increased checkpoint and hold room space; a modern baggage claim area; public airfield observation area; hold room concessions; passenger boarding bridge; and modernized security equipment. This first round of grant funding includes $4,906,667 in FAA Airport Improvement Program funding, $3,000,000 in WBC Business Ready Communities funding, and $500,000 in WYDOT Aeronautics funding.
