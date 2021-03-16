The deaths of two more Wyoming residents have been linked to the coronavirus, the Wyoming Department of Health announced Tuesday.
The department said one of the deaths, an older Big Horn County man, occurred last month, while the other, an older Sheridan County woman, occurred earlier this month. Both had health conditions recognized as increasing the risk from coronavirus symptoms.
Older adult means those age 65 and over.
The deaths bring to 693 the number of fatalities attributed to the coronavirus since it was first detected in Wyoming in March of last year.
The announcement was made as the number of active coronavirus cases in the state dropped to 428, a decline of 41 from Monday.
