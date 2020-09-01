PINEDALE (WNE) — Wyoming Game and Fish is ready to sit at the table and talk about trapping reforms after fast-tracking an internal work group to gather stakeholders’ proposals, draft legislation and everyday experiences.
The fast-track is the result of several intensive weeks of collaboration and conversations after its July meeting when the Wyoming Game and Fish Commission requested an internal working group to poll the public, dog owners, veterinarians, outfitters, trappers, land agencies and others statewide.
Lander Region’s Jason Hunter led the internal working group. Out of that came several common themes the state wildlife agency is ready to recommend that the commission and Wyoming Legislature consider mandatory trapping education, public awareness of trapping on public lands, shorter check periods for snares, reporting non-target species and setbacks from trails and developments.
“This is a groundbreaking piece of history,” said Lisa Robertson of the nonprofit Wyoming Untrapped. “I am excited. I’m hoping it’s a new reality in Wyoming – we have to take care of our wildlife resources the best way we can.”
The group sent a petition to Wyoming Game and Fish in January asking the agency to consider trapping reforms in 2020 instead of waiting until its scheduled review in 2022. The nonprofit is not trying to ban all trapping, she said.
Wyoming Untrapped started a Facebook page in 2012 after several dogs were injured in unmarked traps near Jackson Hole’s very popular hiking and ski trails.
