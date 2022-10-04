Don’t walk away from fixing Buffalo’s sidewalks
From the Sept. 28 Buffalo Bulletin:
Earlier this month, the city of Buffalo received a 53-page report detailing improvements that could be made to the sidewalks and pathways within and around the city.
The report, which is required in order to apply for a host of program grants from the Wyoming Department of Transportation, outlines for the city more than $400,000 worth of needed sidewalk and walking path improvements.
We applaud the city for authorizing the study in order to facilitate grant writing and for recognizing that there is a real need to improve the city’s walkability.
A major focus of the report was on improving accessibility for all members of the community, especially those with disabilities. The addition of blended curbs would greatly improve the accessibility of sidewalks in town for those with mobility issues, including healthy but older adults who may require the assistance of a walker or a cane or who may find stepping down off a high curb too difficult. Blended curbs would also be a boon for parents pushing strollers.
One of the largest proposed projects is the installation of sidewalks along South Main Street and Old Highway 87 near Buffalo High School. The sidewalks — 7,165 feet in all — would allow pedestrians to move from the high school to downtown without walking along the street. Several crosswalks would also be installed to improve safety.
The report also recommends installing a concrete sidewalk on the northside of Cemetery Road to provide connectivity between Meadowlark Elementary, Cloud Peak Elementary and Buffalo High schools as well as to residential properties in the area.
Both recommendations fall into the report’s third category, those recommendations that will require more extensive study and will have more involved engineering design and construction. These projects will require communication and input with stakeholders, WYDOT and Johnson County. These projects would typically take five to 10 years to complete.
For two of the last three school years, Johnson County Schools have provided greatly reduced bus services in Buffalo. That means more traffic — bikers, pedestrians and passenger vehicles — in and around Buffalo schools. Sidewalks are essential transportation infrastructure around the community’s schools.
The report estimates that installing concrete sidewalk, crosswalks and curb ramps on these stretches of roadway would cost $63,350 (if the project were bid today). While this might seem like a lot of money, creating more walkable streets is essential to our quality of life, especially considering our aging population and the very busy traffic zones around our schools. We hope the city, county and schools will work together to find sufficient funding to begin the process of making our roads more safe for pedestrians.
The entire project totaling over $400,000 will require planning for both financing and construction. The time is ripe to begin that planning so we are not still talking about these projects five or 10 years from now.
Mauro Diaz showed how much teachers can inspire students
From the Oct. 2 Casper Star-Tribune:
On Sept. 24, a well-liked Casper teacher was driving through the Wind River Canyon with his wife and 8-year-old son. A man from Texas tried to change lanes at the wrong time and collided head-on with them. Mauro Diaz, who taught science at Natrona County High School, died at the scene. His son, Mateo, was taken to a local hospital, where he passed away. Only Diaz’s wife survived, though she suffered significant injuries.
The pain and grief sparked by this tragedy are hard to put into words. The Diaz family lost a father and a son. Students lost a teacher. Classmates lost a friend and a teammate.
Multiple schools within the district were touched by the sudden deaths. Before working at Natrona County High, Diaz taught at Dean Morgan Middle School. Mateo attended Park Elementary.
In the hours and days after the tragedy, we’ve witnessed an outpouring of support from the community. People packed St. Patrick’s church on Monday night for a community vigil. The Diaz family was involved in youth hockey here, and the Casper Oilers organized a tribute by encouraging players to leave hockey sticks on their front porches with the lights on. We are certain we will see more tributes in the days and weeks to follow.
Diaz, 52, was born in Juarez, Mexico, and moved to the U.S. when he was a boy. After earning an English degree in Texas, he took a job at a Laramie manufacturing company, where he met his wife. He earned a biology degree at the University of Wyoming.
So why did he get into teaching? Diaz had become a U.S. citizen at age 22 and decided teaching was a way to give back to the country that had “adopted” him, as he explained to the Star-Tribune in a 2014 interview. He became nationally board certified — something that only a tiny fraction of teachers obtain. At the time of the interview, he was also a Teacher Ambassador Fellow for the U.S. Department of Education.
“What drives me, I think, is that every child deserves a good teacher,” Diaz told the Star-Tribune back then. “The idea that they deserve the best from me.”
That he gave his best to students was clear at Monday’s vigil. They filled the church pews, and afterward, told journalists how welcome Diaz made them feel. Students respected him, they said, because he respected them so much.
That outpouring of love for Diaz should serve as a reminder of just how important teachers are. As we’ve seen this week, just one teacher can improve so many lives. That’s especially the case in the small communities that make up Wyoming.
We’ve heard many anecdotes in the recent past about teachers who feel burnt out, underappreciated and lacking support. Some might even question how much of an effect they’re having. But this tragedy demonstrates just how impactful a good teacher can be. They can inspire while they educate. They can change a person’s entire trajectory. Mauro Diaz made a difference in many students’ lives. We recognize the impact he had on others and hope his legacy will be an inspiration to all.
Incentives for films could be problematic
From the Sept. 28 Cody Enterprise:
Almost everyone in the state would like to see film and television production in Wyoming provide some economic benefits.
However, not everyone is excited about the newly revised House bill which would give incentives to film production in Wyoming through the use of lodging tax dollars.
We believe there may be some problematic issues with the bill that need to be addressed before the idea receives widespread approval.
The biggest issue that concerns several members of the Wyoming Legislature’s Travel, Recreation, Wildlife and Natural Resources Committee is the questionable constitutionality of the bill.
One of the committee members, Rep. Christopher Knapp, R-Gillette, said “I can’t think of one other industry or business that the state reimburses expenses for in exchange for jobs.”
Just because similar incentives have been implemented in other states without legal challenges does not necessarily mean the bill would stand up in court. Maybe it would. Maybe it wouldn’t.
Since the proposed $3 million every two years would be funded by the statewide lodging tax which went into effect in 2021, Wyoming residents will be paying part of the price.
It would not be additional taxes, but if a state resident spends the night in a Wyoming motel, part of the statewide lodging taxes that go to the film industry would be paid by a Wyoming resident. That might be an issue for some.
This is not the first attempt at getting film production in the state. In 2007, the legislature allocated $1 million towards in-state projects without much success.
Wyoming’s economy could certainly benefit from film production in the state and we hope Wyoming is successful in garnering some of that enterprise.
The revised bill to incentivize the film industry has been approved by the travel committee and will advance to the general session in 2023.
For the benefit of Wyoming, we support passage of the bill, but there are certainly some important issues that may need to be resolved first.
— By John Malmberg
Whose community and whose standards?
From the Oct. 1 Gillette News Record:
There’s no shortage of library topics to opine on this week. The hard part is choosing just one. Now that the library board has a majority of members without the best interests of the community as a whole at heart, there will surely be even more.
The new crop of appointed board members proved this week that they are unqualified and uneducated on how to properly serve on a public board. They may have even tipped their hand at almost, if not actually, violating Wyoming open meeting laws.
Once again, the library is under fire. But this time, its board members are the ones lobbying for and causing the damage.
Amid their carnival act this week, board members proposed adding four words to the library’s mission statement: “while upholding community standards.”
The words “community” and “standards” are doing a lot of work in that clause. Mostly, because they imply that the cherry-picked board members – who were not chosen by the community – have a grasp on the community they purport to represent and what that community values.
For context, the full statement describes providing diverse learning opportunities and a “universe of information.” The term “universe” is not subject to interpretation by the sheltered perceptions of a handful of people.
There are several problems with that proposal. But the most direct issue was, as board member Charlie Anderson said, he was not made aware of that suggestion. This happened at their August meeting, too. Once again, the rookie board members acted out of turn and tried forcing their political agenda, without consulting the literal meeting agenda. The idea was tabled this time.
But you have to ask yourself: Which board members knew about it? And how, within open meeting laws, did they know about it?
Charles Butler, also a board member, said that some board members approached the library director last week about the change. It’s fair to wonder, how many of the five board members were included in this? Did at least three of them communicate as a quorum?
“We can have an executive session to get everybody on the same page at the same time,” Butler said during the meeting. “We’re trying not to break the quorum thing.”
“I have to ask, did you have an executive session over the phone?” Anderson said.
“No, absolutely not,” Butler said.
Maybe that’s the truth.
The point is, executive session is not for mission statements. There are clearly defined criteria for a closed-door session, which are vague enough to veil plenty of conversation that could or should be public.
It’s naive to think that boards don’t dabble in the gray area between what should be said in public and what needs to be said in public. But in no world is a closed session warranted for simply “getting on the same page.” Certainly not about a needless change to a mission statement.
This is beyond amateur hour. This is very close to violating the law.
The initial provocateurs of this library crusade have succeeded in getting their own ilk into positions of power. And they’re off to a shameful start. Let’s see if it turns into an illegal one.
— By Jake Goodrick
Short-term rental changes needed
From the Sept. 28 Jackson Hole News&Guide:
Swift action is needed to tame the short-term rental circus in our valley, as growing needs demand the community focus on maximizing housing units for local workers.
The Jackson Town Council and Teton County Board of County Commissioners should modify short-term rental rules and step up enforcement.
As the town and county collect millions in lodging taxes, some of the visitor impact funds could reasonably be used to better fund staffing enforcement of corresponding regulations.
Why is it that the lodging overlay requires a license to rent, but outside the lodging overlay no such requirement exists? Requiring a permit for local rental unit owners requires a formalized acknowledgement of rules/regs, helps track data and potentially improves outcomes. With information, it’s easier to track and measure impacts.
Potential solutions include some basic and logical steps: If one rents a property, that individual or LLC should register as a business in the town. If a certain number of substantiated complaints to law enforcement are accumulated on a property, it could temporarily or permanently lose its status as a permitted rental. A special permit to short-term rent would also open communication channels to property managers and owners.
Why is it OK to rent for 7 days if you only do it once a month? Eliminating this loophole would also improve potential outcomes.
Residential neighborhoods are designed for community member occupancy, not for short-term lodging. The lodging overlay exists for the purpose of concentrating short-term rentals into areas that have services and infrastructure for visitors. Let neighborhoods be neighborhoods, while resort and short-term rental zones handle transient stays.
Homeowners can and should rent their homes long term to those in need of stable housing. But renting a dozen times a year to short-term guests, while more profitable, doesn’t help build community.
Many wish to visit our amazing valley, and the increase in demand (and pricing) has changed the fabric of our community. Together we can plan for a better future, where we’re community first, resort second.
Local property taxes need attention in the Legislature
From the Sept. 29 Powell Tribune:
Legislators: remember what you heard and what you said about lowering property taxes. The issue isn’t going away.
Candidates in the 2022 primary election heard from voters that rising property taxes are front of mind. Recent delivery of tax bills to taxpayers only increases the drum beat. Property owners are demanding change.
And is there any wonder? Park County Assessor Pat Meyer flat out says he has never before seen increases of 25% to 45% in property tax bills, such as were commonplace in the county in 2022. And he’s been in the assessor’s office for 37 years, the last 12 as elected County Assessor.
The statewide average increase in property tax historically has been under 5% per year.
That was until 2021 when this county, and others, started to take a tax hit because people want to live here.
Wyoming is a fixed rate state of property tax collection, in contrast to budget states where property taxes are set by what you need to fund the budget. You go for what you need in a budget state. In a fixed rate state, the tax bills inflate in tandem with rising property values, even though the tax assessment is constant at 9.5%.
These are real numbers, very real to me. Property taxes on my residential property went up $850.61, or 28.4% this year. Same house, same lot, no improvements. By contrast, property taxes on my residential property actually went down three years ago.
Some relief measures for property tax bills could be accomplished by the Legislature in the near term; others may take longer in the event a constitutional amendment is required.
Assessor Meyer has been researching property tax limits in other states and talking to the Legislature’s revenue committee about a fix. To change the whole method of property tax assessment in Wyoming could take a constitutional amendment. He sees an answer short of that by setting tax limits, in effect granting a homeowner exemption or tax credit for everyone if they own their own home and have lived in it, for say, three to five years. Such a program is already in statute though it hasn’t been used since the 1980s. It would take legislative reworking. But potentially, it could lower property tax bills on average by several hundred dollars annually.
Meyer is recommending that legislators adopt a statewide limit that would hold maximum property tax increases to 5% or 6% per year. “We will have a program of help for our senior citizens on low incomes,” he emphasized, but said the type of homeowner exemption he visualizes should be available to all Park County homeowners.
Meyer even goes so far as to say the present system permits local governments and some special taxing districts at maximum mill levies to collect more money than is needed. At the same time that market values of real estate are rising, the county’s assessed valuation has gone up from $626 million to $874 million, the third highest level in county history, due primarily to oil and gas fetching higher prices.
“Why collect the money if it’s not needed?” he reasons. “We don’t need to be doing this to our taxpayers.”
— By Dave Bonner
Opportunities for voters to be informed
From the Sept. 29 Thermopolis Independent-Record:
On Monday, the Thermopolis-Hot Springs Chamber of Commerce and the Farm Bureau Federation held their second Meet the Candidate forum at the Thermopolis Middle School. The event was less attended than their first event, held prior to the primary election, but there was still a solid turnout. Also, the event was live streamed and the replay video can be found on the Chamber’s social media page.
A full recap of the information from the event will be included in the Oct. 27 General Election section of the Independent Record. In that section we will also include candidate bios and their answers to questions submitted by our readers.
The general election on Nov. 8 is still more than a month away, but it is not too soon to start getting informed about the candidates.
We have two candidates up for Mayor of Thermopolis and two up for Mayor of East Thermopolis.
Four candidates are vying for two positions on the Thermopolis Town Council. Three people will be included on the ballot for two available seats on the Kirby Town Council.
Two Thermopolis residents are both aiming to fill the one House District 28 seat.
All eight candidates seeking three seats on the Hot Springs County School District #1 Board of Trustees were present and spoke at the Meet the Candidates event. By attending, all eight candidates showed their desire to serve on the board. As a voter, it is your job to vote informed by voting for the candidates who you feel will best serve the district over the next four years.
With great power comes great responsibility. When you vote, your vote has impact. Being an informed voter gives you knowledge to vote responsibly.
LCSD1 board should reject policy review changes
From the Oct. 1 Wyoming Tribune Eagle:
It was one of those unremarkable advertisements that most people probably wouldn't give a second thought if they saw it under "Legal Notices" in the classifieds section of this newspaper.
Under the header “45-Day Review to Comment on Amending Board Policies Chapters 1 & 2 (Aug. 16 to Sept. 30),” the notice let people know that Laramie County School District 1's objective is to “delete obsolete programs; clarify reporting procedures for discrimination; update election procedures; update meeting procedures; update the process for hearings in front of the Board; update the process for policy review; and streamline and reduce the number of rules.”
All of that sounds relatively routine. As is often the case with these types of changes, however, the deeper you dig, the more concerning the proposed changes turn out to be.
Unless you read the related 66 pages of documentation (online at https://tinyurl.com/lcsd1-policy-changes), you wouldn't know that, if these changes are adopted, “the Policy Advisory Committee would be dissolved completely, and would not research and consider each proposal for an amendment, addition or deletion to LCSD1 policy. It is currently made up of the superintendent, administrators, personnel and parent representatives in the district."
Instead, "a careful and orderly process will be used in examining policy proposals prior to any action being taken by the board. The board will take action after hearing the recommendations of the superintendent and the viewpoints of persons and groups affected by the policy.’”
Once again, a local governing board seems to be saying, "Don't worry! We've got this. We would never do anything that goes against your best interests."
Sorry, but that doesn't fly with us. After all, we're interviewing candidates for that very board who are being elected in a new way that, if it weren't for public attention being brought to the need for a new election format, never would have happened.
So let's step back for a minute and take a deeper look at what's wrong with the proposed changes, as well as the process that led to them.
Limited public notice
Let's start at the beginning, when Superintendent Margaret Crespo; the district's staff attorney, Amy Pauli; and current board members decided it was time to update board policies. We agree with the superintendent that it's a good idea to periodically review policies to make sure they're not outdated.
Once the board voted to start the clock on the 45-day review period, a legal notice was placed in this newspaper to alert the public of the proposed changes and advise them how they could comment. Apparently, that's where it ended.
As one school board candidate shared with us earlier this week, parents often get several emails a week from LCSD1 – including two or three reminding them of their child's upcoming "Pajama Day." Yet none described these proposed changes, why they were being considered or how comments were being accepted.
Superintendent Crespo and several current board members said the primary objective of the district's new strategic plan is transparency. If they're serious, they need to make it a priority to communicate better about such important changes.
The proposals
Which brings us to the revisions themselves. In an interview with a Wyoming Tribune Eagle reporter, the superintendent said eliminating the Policy Advisory Committee is designed to allow more people to comment on proposed policy changes, not fewer.
We fail to understand how that's true, however. Unless the current process only takes input from the PAC before the board adopts policy changes (which doesn't seem to be the case), the new process creates an "anything goes" approach that could end up generating less feedback.
How do we know what the process will look like for each type of proposed change, and how can we trust that it will be effective? How will we be able to tell if similar situations are being handled consistently? How will staff members trust that their concerns are being addressed fairly?
In a time when recruiting and retaining quality employees is already extremely difficult, asking those folks to stand on shifting sand is illogical. And in an era of increased political influence on what's supposed to be a nonpartisan board, adding uncertainty is dangerous and leaves too much room for abuse.
The proposed changes also codify the new format for election of three trustees by residence area, changes the way discrimination complaints are handled, removes large sections of language related to professional conduct and loosens the requirement that the board follow Robert's Rules of Order during its meetings. It also allows the district to erase digital recordings of board meetings once minutes from those meetings have been approved. Some of these changes are good; others, not so much.
What's next?
Unfortunately, we were alerted to these proposed changes late in the 45-day review process, which left us scrambling to inform you, our readers, about what might happen.
Now, the seven-member board is scheduled to consider these changes during Monday night's meeting. We hope they give all aspects of the proposed changes a careful, public review, and reject those that have the potential to negatively affect public trust.
Based on past experience, we have little doubt that they received few comments in opposition to the changes. And even if they did, that likely won't prevent the board from adopting them.
If that's the case, LCSD1 constituents – yes, including us here at the WTE – will need to be even more attentive to proposed policy changes and their potential impacts.
We want to give our local school district leaders the benefit of the doubt. We want to believe they're filtering every decision through the lens of what's best for students and the staff who are entrusted with their care.
But trust must be earned, and the way they handled a change this significant wasn't a good way to start.
David Adler: U.S. v. Smith: No presidential power to initiate war
American legal history firmly rejects the view advanced by some commentators and politicians that the president, not Congress, may decide when to initiate war. It was, of course, decided by the U.S. Supreme Court in a series of rulings at the dawn of the republic that Congress alone possesses the constitutional authority, by virtue of the War Clause, to declare war and to determine its nature and scope.
In 1806, in U.S. v. Smith, Justice William Paterson, who had been a leading delegate to the Constitutional Convention, held, while riding circuit, that the president has no legal authority to initiate war. The president, he wrote in this landmark case, was granted by the Commander in Chief Clause only the authority to respond defensively to a sudden attack on the United States.
Colonel William S. Smith was alleged to have assisted an effort to outfit an expedition in New York against the Spanish province of Caracas and was indicted under a statute that forbade setting on foot a military expedition against a nation with which the United States was at peace.
Smith argued that the expedition “was begun, prepared, and set on foot with the knowledge and approbation of the president of the United States.” Justice Paterson crisply dismissed Smith’s argument in terms that speak forcefully to Americans across generations.
“Supposing then that every syllable of the affidavit is true, of what avail can it be to the defendant on the present occasion? Does it speak by way of justification? The president of the United States cannot control the statute, nor dispense with its execution, and still less can he authorize a person to do what the law forbids. Does he possess the power of making war? That power is exclusively vested in congress.”
Justice Paterson observed that there is a “manifest distinction” between the initiation of war and defense against an “actual invasion” of our nation. “In the former case,” he wrote, “it is the exclusive province of Congress to change a state of peace into a state of war.”
An “invasion” of the United States, Patterson explained, constitutes a general war and justifies the president in his role as commander in chief, not only “to resist such invasion, but also to carry hostilities into the enemy’s country; and for this plain reason, that a state of complete and absolute war exists between the two nations. In the case of invasive hostilities, there cannot be war on the one side and peace on the other.”
As a prominent framer of the Constitution, Justice Paterson well knew the aims and purposes of the Constitutional Convention. He grasped what James Madison, Alexander Hamilton and James Wilson, three delegates who played a critical role in drafting the War Clause (Article I, section 8), and the Commander in Chief Clause (Article II, section 2) sought to avoid: initiation of war by the president. Indeed, the framers granted to Congress the sole and exclusive authority to go to war because they prized solemn discussion and debate among members of Congress before risking the blood and treasure of the United States.
In addition to the affirmation of the framers’ purposes in drafting the War Clause, Justice Patterson’s opinion in the Smith case provided another fundamental constitutional lesson. The president, who takes an oath to defend the Constitution, and is, under the Take Care Clause (Article II, section 3), duty bound to “take care that the Laws be faithfully executed,” may not refuse to execute a law. As Patterson wrote: “The president” may not “control the statute, nor dispense with its execution, and still less can he authorize a person to do what the law forbids.”
President Thomas Jefferson did not in fact authorize Smith and others to mount an expedition against Caracas, but even if he had, as Justice Patterson emphasized, such an order would have lacked legal authority. The president may not control, that is, violate a statute. To wring from a duty faithfully to execute the laws a power to defy them would be utterly illogical. In Kendall v. United States (1838), the Court rightly stated: “To contend that the obligation imposed upon the President to see the laws faithfully executed implies a power to forbid their execution, is a novel construction of the Constitution, and entirely inadmissible.”
Justice Patterson’s landmark opinion teaches that there is nothing in the Constitution that empowers the president to repeal an act of Congress. Such authority would convert the executive into a lawmaker, make hash of the separation of powers doctrine and eviscerate the rule of law.
David Adler, Ph.D., is a noted author who lectures nationally and internationally on the Constitution, the Bill of Rights and Presidential power. His scholarly writings have been cited by the U.S. Supreme Court and lower courts by both Democrats and Republicans in the U.S. Congress. Adler’s column is supported in part through a grant from Wyoming Humanities funded by the “Why it Matters: Civic and Electoral Participation” initiative, administered by the Federation of State Humanities Councils and funded by Andrew W. Mellon Foundation. Adler can be reached at david.adler@alturasinstitute.com.
