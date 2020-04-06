ROCK SPRINGS (WNE) — Officers from the Rock Springs Police Department were dispatched to a crash that occurred on a dirt road near Eagle Way on March 31.
The crash involved the driver who was 15 years old and four passengers who ranged from age 14 to 15. The truck was traveling at an excessive speed and hit a ditch causing both front airbags to deploy, according to a press release. Three of the passengers were treated for minor injuries and the driver was cited for alleged reckless driving.
This incident is an example of how not to practice social distancing or to stay home when possible, the RSPD said. All five juveniles were from different families and were in close contact. This contact increases the potential for the spread of COVID-19 not only to each other, but to each of their families.
“The Rock Springs Police Department continues to observe that citizens are breaking the governor's orders to social distance and stay home. It is apparent many have not taken the COVID-19 situation as seriously as it really is,” the release said. “It is important to note that not all infected persons readily show the symptoms, however they can still spread COVID-19.”
The release encouraged members of the community to practice social distancing, avoid gathering in groups to include no social events, no sleepovers, no sporting events. Stay home when possible and enjoy outdoor activities with those who you live with, police said.
“Help us all to become COVID-19 aware!” the release said. “Remember folks, this is a pandemic, not a party!”
