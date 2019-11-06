GREEN RIVER (WNE) — A man accused of threatening his father with a machete will undergo a competency evaluation to determine if he’s mentally fit to proceed.
Robert Mandros, 20, Green River was bound over to the Third District Court at a preliminary hearing to aggravated assault and battery, a felony, and property destruction and defacement, a misdemeanor. However, he hasn’t been arraigned yet due to a court-ordered evaluation.
According to a motion for mental examination and to suspend proceedings document, during Mandros’ arraignment, Mandros “appeared confused and could not answer questions from the court in a lucid manner.”
This document also states Mandros met with his attorney and the attorney was concerned whether or not Mandros was competent to stand trial.
On Oct. 7, an order of evaluation for competency to proceed and suspending proceedings order was filed.
According to court documents, on Aug. 21, at 8:17 p.m. officers responded to a home in Green River for a report that Mandros was threatening his father, Johnny Mandros, with a machete.
Upon arrival, Green River Police officers met with Robert and told him to sit on the ground and he did so.
They then spoke with Johnny, who stated his son allegedly kicked the front door of his residence in. Officers noticed the wood around the door’s frame was damaged.
Once his son gained access to the residence, he retrieved a machete from his closet and allegedly threatened Johnny with it, Johnny told the officers. After he allegedly threatened his father, he put the machete back in the closet.
