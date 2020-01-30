BUFFALO (WNE) — For the second year in a row, Buffalo has been named No. 3 among True West magazine's Top Western Towns behind San Angelo, Texas, and Deadwood, South Dakota.
It's the 15th year that the listing recognizes towns that have preserved their history through old buildings, museums and other institutions; events; and promotion of historic resources.
"Year in and year out, the dedicated community of Buffalo, including its local leaders, merchants, museum directors, docents and volunteers demonstrate through programs, museum exhibitions, hospitality, preservation and tourism a deep understanding and pride in their Western history and heritage," said True West editor Stuart Rosebrook. "The editors of True West magazine applaud the community-wide effort to keep the Old West alive in Buffalo and in doing so, ensures that future generations will appreciate the history and culture of Buffalo and its importance to local, state, regional and national history.”
Buffalo Chamber of Commerce board president Jeremiah Wolski said that the magazine’s broad reach helps generate tourist traffic in the area.
“It brings a lot of people to our community because they want that Western experience,” Wolski said. “Particularly with the European guests, they are really looking for that Western experience, and this exposure helps.”
Since the annual feature debuted in 2006, Buffalo has been a True West Top 10 Town six times: 2020 and 2019 at No. 3; 2018 at No. 2; 2016 at No. 3; 2014 at No. 4; and in 2011 at No. 7, according to True West.
