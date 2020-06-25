Coronavirus case count in Wyoming by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Thursday, June 25

Albany: 29

Big Horn: 9

Campbell: 42

Carbon: 13

Converse: 15

Crook: 7

Fremont: 307

Goshen: 4

Hot Springs: 9

Johnson: 15

Laramie: 143

Lincoln: 11

Natrona: 92

Niobrara: 1

Park: 20

Platte: 2

Sheridan: 16

Sublette: 3

Sweetwater: 66

Teton: 85

Uinta: 128

Washakie: 34

Weston: 1

Total 1,052

Unconfirmed probable cases of coronavirus by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Thursday, June 25

Albany: 2

Big Horn: 2

Campbell: 13

Carbon: 9

Converse: 10

Crook: 0

Fremont: 38

Goshen: 1

Hot Springs: 3

Johnson: 4

Laramie: 82

Lincoln: 5

Natrona: 15

Niobrara: 1

Park: 2

Platte: 0

Sheridan: 6

Sublette: 2

Sweetwater: 7

Teton: 33

Uinta: 34

Washakie: 5

Weston: 0

Total: 274

Probable cases identified as people who had direct contact with a person with a confirmed case of coronavirus and who is showing symptoms of the disease but has not been tested.

Coronavirus recoveries by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Thursday, June 25

Albany: 24

Big Horn: 8

Campbell: 38

Carbon: 21

Converse: 24

Crook: 5

Fremont: 279

Goshen: 5

Hot Springs: 12

Johnson: 18

Laramie: 192

Lincoln: 15

Natrona: 82

Niobrara: 2

Park: 5

Platte 1

Sheridan: 19

Sublette: 4

Sweetwater: 35

Teton: 107

Uinta: 76

Washakie: 23

Weston: 1

Total: 996