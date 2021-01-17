Gillette, WY (82718)

Today

Mostly cloudy with snow developing late. High 41F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Windy conditions and snow showers. Low 28F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.