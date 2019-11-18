RIVERTON (WNE) — Suicides in Fremont County this year have more than tripled from this time last year.
Fremont County Coroner Mark Stratmoen said the numbers are a concern. There were four suicides at this point last year, and there have been 13 so far this year, with two more cases under investigation.
"Those tend to go up and down. Last year was a remarkably low year for Fremont County, but this year everything is sort of blowing out of proportion," said Stratmoen at Tuesday's meeting of the Fremont County Commission.
"We do share our numbers with prevention organizations. That's about as proactive as (the coroner's office) can be in those situations," he added.
Commissioner Jennifer McCarty asked where Fremont County ranks, and where Wyoming ranks compared with other places in suicide frequency, and the coroner said: high.
"Wyoming ranks in the top five nationally," in most years, he said, and "Fremont County runs in the top one or two in the state, statistically."
The highest number in recent memory was 19 suicides in 2012.
The number dropped in subsequent years then rose again to 17 in 2016, 13 in 2017, and went back down to five at the end of last year.
As to this year's spike, Stratmoen said, "If I had a good reason for why that is I'd probably be a millionaire, because then I could solve the problem.”
