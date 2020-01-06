Freudenthal portrait
The official portrait of former Governor Dave Freudenthal is hung during an unveiling ceremony on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, inside the Wyoming State Capitol in downtown Cheyenne. 

 (Photo by Michael Cummo, Wyoming Tribune Eagle)

Wyoming State Museum director Mark Brammer, left, and Wyoming State Museum Programs & Exhibits Supervisor Kevin Ramler hang the official portrait of former Gov. Dave Freudenthal following an unveiling ceremony on Friday inside the Wyoming State Capitol in downtown Cheyenne. The portrait is now hanging in the East Wing of the Capitol along with portraits of every other former Wyoming governor. A number of officials and former officials attended the ceremonies, including former Govs. Matt Mead and Mike Sullivan, U.S. Sen. John Barrasso and state Sen. Charles Scott, R-Casper. (Photo by Michael Cummo, Wyoming Tribune Eagle)

