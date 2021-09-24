In honor of Wyoming Public Lands Day on Saturday, all Wyoming state parks and historic sites will be free to the public.
The goal of Public Lands Day is to encourage people to get out to Wyoming’s parks and historic sites to enjoy those lands.
The day is in conjunction with National Public Lands Day, which is the nation's largest single-day volunteer event for public lands. The day is a “Fee-Free Day” so all entrance fees are waived at national parks and other public lands.
Devils Tower is hosting a bat festival in honor of the celebration.
“The multiple use of public lands provides value to the state’s economy through open spaces, diversity of mineral resources, grazing for livestock, forestry products, wildlife and recreational opportunities," said Wyo. Gov. Mark Gordon in a press release.
Fees will also be waived in honor of Veterans Day on Nov. 11.
