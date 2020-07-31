JACKSON (WNE) — The Wyoming State Bar Board of Professional Responsibility says the disciplinary hearing of former Teton County deputy prosecutor Becket Hinckley should be open to the press and public, like a regular court hearing.
Hinckley’s attorneys disagree and have appealed the board’s decision to keep the hearing closed to the Wyoming Supreme Court.
“There is nothing in the record of this matter that is of a confidential nature such as to warrant the closing of the hearing,” board Chair Jeffrey Donnell wrote in his July 17 decision, “especially given the fact that the specifics of the case and the allegations against Mr. Hinckley are already available to the public.”
Donnell said the Board of Professional Responsibility “finds no compelling reason to bar the public or the press” from the hearing, which was set to begin Tuesday in Casper.
It has since been delayed because of the appeal.
On Monday, Hinckley’s attorney Stephen Kline filed a petition arguing the hearing should be confidential.
“The Wyoming Rules of Civil Procedure and the Wyoming Rules of Evidence do not address under what circumstances hearings are public,” Kline wrote, “Significantly, Wyoming Rules of Disciplinary Procedure, Rule 15(b)(3)(E) provides that the Hearing Panel may issue a finding of private reprimand. The right to a private reprimand cannot be squared with a hearing that is open to the public.”
The Wyoming State Bar brought a formal charge against Hinckley last year, alleging several counts of prosecutorial misconduct during an aggravated assault case against Josh Black, whose conviction was reversed in 2017 by the Wyoming Supreme Court.
