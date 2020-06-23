Wyoming continued to post double-digit increases in new coronavirus cases on Tuesday as the Wyoming Department of Health reported 18 new cases to bring the total number of cases seen since the virus was first detected in Wyoming to 992.
The department, in its daily coronavirus update, said new cases were reported in Campbell, Crook, Fremont, Laramie, Park, Sweetwater and Teton counties.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Fremont County had reported 300 cases since the pandemic began; Laramie County had 139 cases; Uinta County had 120; Natrona County had 83; Teton County had 82; Sweetwater had 50; Campbell had 37; Washakie had 34; Albany had 27; Converse, Johnson, Park and Sheridan had 15; Carbon had 13; Lincoln had 11; Big Horn and Hot Springs had nine; Crook had seven; Goshen had four; Sublette had three; Platte had two, and Niobrara and Weston had one each.
The number of recoveries seen since the virus first reached Wyoming in mid-March also increased, growing by 22 to total 953. The number included 747 recoveries among those with laboratory-confirmed cases and 206 among those with probable cases.
A probable case is defined as one where the patient has not been tested for coronavirus, but shows symptoms of the disease and has been in contact with someone who has a confirmed case of the illness.
The Department of Health said 262 probable cases have been reported in Wyoming since mid-March.
The numbers show the state now has 283 active cases of coronavirus, 227 among patients with laboratory-confirmed cases and 56 among patients with probable cases.
