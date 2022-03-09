The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming increased by 12 on Wednesday.
Wyoming Department of Health figures showed the state received 71 new reports of laboratory-confirmed coronavirus cases on Wednesday. There was no increase in the number of probable cases.
At the same time, the number of recoveries among those with confirmed or probable cases increased by 59, leaving the state with 250 active cases.
Laramie County had 38 active cases; Fremont and Natrona counties had 29; Weston had 19; Sweetwater and Teton had 18; Campbell and Goshen had 16; Platte had nine; Carbon and Park had eight; Albany, Big Horn and Sheridan had six; Uinta had five; Lincoln and Niobrara had four; Washakie had three; Converse, Hot Springs and Sublette had two, and Crook and Johnson had one.
The new confirmed and probable cases brought to 155,629 the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since the illness was first detected in March of 2020. Of those, 153,630 have recovered.
