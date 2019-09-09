CHEYENNE (WNE) — Cheyenne Regional Medical Center will reinvest $30 million into its facilities in 2020, as well as recruit more than a dozen new physicians to the staff, the health-care system’s chief executive officer said Friday.
Timothy Thornell, who took the reins in April as the system’s CEO, told members of the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce during its monthly luncheon that the investment will include improvements at both the main hospital facility at 214 E. 23rd St. and the east campus at 2600 E. 18th St.
“At the east campus, we’re doing a lot of infrastructure work to bring it up to date, up to speed, up to code, making it more modern,” Thornell said. “At the main hospital, the west campus, we will be embarking upon revamping our Mother/Baby Unit, so we’re very excited about that.”
The improvements, he said, will be great for patients, physicians and nurses, because “we’ll have the latest and greatest equipment.” He said improvements also will include more space and rooms to increase capacity.
He added that improvements will include expanding and modernizing the facility’s intensive care unit.
CRMC will also receive new magnetic resonance imaging, or MRI, equipment at the end of this year or early 2020, he said.
Thornell said in the past 12 months, the hospital has recruited more than 30 new providers, including physicians, nurse practitioners and physician assistants. He said he expects to continue that trend into 2020 by recruiting new physicians to the facility.
