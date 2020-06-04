DOUGLAS (WNE) — As Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon, along with rodeo officials, announced that major rodeos, including Cheyenne Frontier Days, would be cancelled due to the COVID-19 restrictions, many around the state were wondering if the same fate would fall to the Wyoming State Fair.
“The fair is still planned for Aug. 11-14, and we are working with all of the health and safety guidelines,” Wyoming State Fair Director Courtny Conkle said.
Officials are working on a health plan that is currently 45 pages.
“We started with more than 100 pages,” Conkle said.
The plan will include guidance to staff and ways to keep social distancing, according to Conkle.
“When we started the health and safety plan for the 2020 state fair, we started dissecting everything that makes up the entirety of a great fair and looking at those individual challenges and addressing each one of them by hand,” she said.
Staff will undergo new COVID-19 training and the fair will provide free personal protective equipment to attendees, including masks, gloves and hand sanitizer.
“We’re learning a lot and asking ourselves a lot of questions that we never thought we’d really have to but, I say it a lot, the fair industry and the carnival sector is really adaptive and really resilient,” Conkle said.
