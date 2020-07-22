DOUGLAS (WNE) — Numerous grassfires were ignited Monday afternoon in the brush alongside the right-hand lane of I-25 south in Douglas, drawing multiple agencies to suppress the flames.
At least three different fires ignited within less than a 10-mile stretch, starting near mile post 131 on the freeway. Some reports indicated more than three burning at the same time up and down the highway.
The three fires, each roughly 1 acre in size, drew teams from the Wyoming Highway Patrol, U.S. Forest Service and Douglas Fire Department. Joel Eldred, a trooper with the Wyoming Highway Patrol, emptied two entire five-gallon fire extinguishers in an attempt to suppress just one of the fires.
The areas first caught fire around 2:30 p.m., Douglas Fire Department Chief Rick Andrews said at the scene.
Authorities at the scene could not definitively say what caused the fires, though they may have been caused by a spark from a chain dragged by an automobile along the road, Andrews said.
Combined with dry conditions and high temperatures, the risk of fire increases and any spark or tossed cigarette butt can ignite a fire which can spread quickly in dry, hot climate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.