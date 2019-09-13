EVANSTON (WNE) — A married couple has been ordered to pay nearly $10,000 in restitution to an Evanston woman after the woman paid them a down payment toward construction of a home on property that did not actually belong to the couple.
Robert and Mary Clark appeared separately in Third District Court on Tuesday, Sept. 10, for change of plea hearings and sentencing in the case.
The Clarks were charged in May after the victim in the case, Terry Brooks, met with Evanston Police Detective Jake Williams about payments she had made to Robert Clark. Brooks had written four checks totaling the $9,800, paid between Jan. 14 and Apr. 22.
Further investigation into the supposed real estate deal revealed the Clarks had met with a local realtor to discuss the purchase of property in the Twin Ridge area from Yellow Creek Ranch Company Inc., which is owned by Evanston developer Mike Pexton. However, that sale had never actually transpired.
As the result of a plea agreement with the Uinta County Attorney’s Office, Mary pleaded no contest to the count of conspiring to obtain property by false pretenses and the count of wrongfully taking or disposing of property was dismissed. She was sentenced to 18-36 months of incarceration, which was suspended, and placed on three years of supervised probation in addition to being ordered to pay restitution to the victim.
The State’s recommendation for Robert Clark was a sentence of four to eight years of incarceration, the bulk of which would be suspended, with Robert Clark serving 180 days in jail followed by three years of supervised probation, along with the restitution.
