CHEYENNE (WNE) – After agreeing to a settlement with the state last month in its environment lawsuit, HollyFrontier has moved forward with renovations to its refinery that are expected to be completed in the coming weeks.
The lawsuit, filed in July, alleged the company was in violation of the Wyoming Environmental Quality Act, the Wyoming Air Quality Standards and Regulations and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Clean Air Act.
HollyFrontier agreed to pay a settlement worth $117,000 as part of the consent decree between the company and the state, which was represented by the Wyoming Attorney General’s Office.
“By signing this consent decree, (HollyFrontier) does not admit or acknowledge that it violated any provision of the Act, the Air Quality Rules, the Clean Air Act, or permits or waivers issued under such authorities,” the consent decree states.
After bringing the lawsuit to a close last month, the company moved forward with plans to renovate its Cheyenne refinery, which employs 300 people.
Following the conclusion of the lawsuit, the company started a planned turnaround, shutting down all operations at its refinery to upgrade and perform normal maintenance on its production units.
The upgrades and maintenance will cost more than $100 million, according to Toby Grapes, the refinery’s human resource manager.
HollyFrontier’s Cheyenne refinery turns crude oil into products like gasoline, jet and diesel fuels, and asphalt. Among the maintenance projects are improvements to the refinery’s tail gas unit and upgrades to allow the refinery to produce Tier 3 gasoline, a federal fuel-level regulation that requires a reduction in the sulfur content of blended gasoline.
