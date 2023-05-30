Celebrating a museum and a mission
From the May 14 Buffalo Bulletin:
Congratulations on a job supremely well done to Sylvia Bruner, director of the Jim Gatchell Memorial Museum, museum staff and members of the museum’s board of directors on receiving the 2023 National Medal for Museum and Library Service.
The National Medal for Museum and Library Service is the nation’s highest honor for institutions that make significant and exceptional contributions to their communities. Since 1996, the award has honored 182 institutions that exemplified extraordinary and innovative approaches to public service. Over the past 29 years, the award has celebrated institutions that are making a difference for individuals, families, and communities.
Among the four museums honored this year, the Jim Gatchell Memorial Museum is an outlier — the museum operates with a fraction of the budget the other three do and has a tiny sliver of the number of staff. The Center of Science and Industry in Columbus, Ohio, sells more annual memberships (20,000) than all of Johnson County’s population…twice over. Another honoree, the Museum of Discovery and Science in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, has over 150,000 square feet of displays. You could put about 10 of the Gatchell museums into that space.
As stewards of our community’s history, museum staff and board members have used their significant expertise and leadership to document and tell the stories of the local people, places and events that have shaped, and continue to shape, Johnson County.
While museums may conjure images of quiet, austere places for some, the staff and volunteers at the Gatchell have gone to great lengths to ensure that the museum is a dynamic place.
Earlier this month, the new exhibit chronicling the career of local sculptor D. Michael Thomas opened. The museum also has temporary exhibits on the Buffalo swimming pool and Buffalo’s Main Street. The exhibits are a testament of the museum’s commitment to continuing to tell our community’s stories — even as those stories are still being written.
The museum has also undertaken an ambitious community outreach program that includes educational programs for local students, a summer art program, talks and lectures and other activities. The outreach efforts have strengthened the museum’s connection to our community, fostering a mutually beneficial relationship between the museum and the community on which it depends and to whom it caters.
The National Medal is a tremendous honor and should be a significant point of pride for the museum and indeed the entire community.
We have a duty to recognize what this holiday weekend is really all about
From the May 28 Casper Star-Tribune:
As you are reading this, you, like many of us, might be thinking about how to best take advantage of the long weekend. Maybe invite some friends over for a barbecue. Maybe head to the mountains or the reservoir. If you’re feeling particularly ambitious, you could take care of a few projects in the yard that are badly overdue.
The reality of living in a country with an all-volunteer military is that the majority of us have little direct connection to the Armed Services. And even fewer of us have experienced the loss of a friend or family member who died in defense of our country. But we should never lose sight of what Memorial Day is really about.
It’s important that we remember those who gave their lives in defense of our country. And it’s just as important to show support to those touched directly by those tragedies — the people who’ve lost sons and daughters, husbands and wives, fathers and mothers. They notice when only a relative few attend remembrance ceremonies in favor of a day at the lake.
But this is not a finger-wagging editorial intended to make you feel guilty if you enjoy a hot dog and a beer with friends on Monday. Rather, it’s an encouragement to take time to observe the holiday in your own way.
Perhaps that means attending a memorial ceremony in your hometown. But it could just as easily involve a simple gesture — walking through the veterans’ cemetery, flying a flag, placing flowers on the gravestone of someone who gave their life for our country. Or what about attending a religious service or posting a Memorial Day message on Facebook?
Or here’s another suggestion, offered by the mother of a Casper soldier who died in combat in Iraq more than 15 years ago. Why not simply learn more about the life of someone who died serving this country? Search out their story. Learn about their sacrifice. Understand, in as much as an observer can, what their loss means to those who loved him or her.
Because the act of remembering is critical. Remembering keeps a person’s memory alive. Memorial Day doesn’t require you to sit somber from sunrise to sundown. But it does demand that you take time to reflect on the sacrifices that have sustained our country and our freedoms.
To grads: Embrace the journey
From the May 26 Cody Enterprise:
Over the weekend, high school seniors at area high schools took their first steps into the next chapters of their lives.
Students throughout the area donned caps, gowns and stoles as they celebrated completing academic requirements
This group of seniors has had many academic and athletic successes in its career, but also dealt with trials. They were freshmen when Covid shut things down. Their ninth and 10th grade years were much different than their final year of school with remote schooling, social distancing and mask-wearing.
But they’ve persevered and thrived, and now they’ve walked across the stage and accepted their diplomas to prove it.
We also congratulate and thank all the people behind the scenes who helped them get there. Moms, dads, grandparents, aunts and uncles, legal guardians, friends, teachers, principals, counselors, coaches – the list is long and they couldn’t have done it without you.
And for them, graduations mark the years, of how quickly time passes: How can they already be graduating high school? Where has the time gone?
We encourage graduates to take the time to look back and bask in their successes and accomplishments before looking ahead to their future plans.
This is a milestone before the next phase. As they move forward, remember that some milestones last longer than others, some will be fun and easy, while others will be difficult and unpleasant, but they’re all a part of life. So embrace the journey.
We wish the Class of 2023 at Heart Mountain Academy, Cody High School and Meeteetse High School luck, whether their futures hold joining the workforce or military, entering a trade or going to technical school, or attending a two-year college or four-year university.
— Amber Steinmetz
Remember our fallen heroes on Memorial Day
From the May 24 Cody Enterprise:
On Monday, celebrations all across the United States will mark Memorial Day, a day which should mean more to us than a three-day weekend ushering in the beginning of summer.
Cemeteries across the country will honor those who served by marking their graves with American flags.
Originally called Decoration Day, Memorial Day was established to honor Civil War soldiers from both the North and the South who paid the ultimate price in battle.
The first Decoration Day was by a proclamation made on May 5, 1868, by Gen. John Logan, head of the Grand Army of the Republic, to pay tribute to the war dead on both sides of the conflict.
Since then, Memorial Day has been observed as a day to remember those who laid down their lives for us in defense of this country.
In Cody, the Veterans of Foreign Wars will honor veterans with a tribute at 9 a.m. at Riverside Cemetery.
Veterans will also be honored at 1:30 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park in Cody.
We urge you to consider attending these ceremonies. Or take some time on that day to remember those you personally know who gave their lives in defense of our country. Or pause to pay tribute to those who served without paying the ultimate sacrifice.
This is also a time to show gratitude to those who didn’t die, but have life-long scars with post-traumatic stress disorder or disabling wounds.
Lee Greenwood summed it up perfectly in one of his songs, “And I’m proud to be an American, where at least I know I’m free. And I won’t forget the men who died, who gave that right to me.”
Let us never forget those who fought and those who died so we may continue to enjoy the freedoms guaranteed to us by the United States Constitution.
— John Malmberg
Honor the fallen
From the May 25 Green River Star:
We are privileged to live in a community that loves, values, and supports its veterans and honors those who made the ultimate sacrifice. With Memorial Day coming up this weekend, be sure to take the time to remember that this is a day specifically set aside to honor those who gave their lives in the service and defense of our country.
We are truly thankful for all our veterans, and need to honor and help those who are still with us. But this weekend, let's remember those who didn't make it home. Let's find ways to honor their memories and support their grieving families and friends left behind.
There are many ways our community is honoring the fallen this Memorial Day weekend.
Tomorrow, everyone is encouraged to wear a red poppy. Mayor Pete Rust officially read the proclamation at the May 16 City Council meeting designating May 26 as Red Poppy Day. The American Legion "adopted the red poppy as a symbol of freedom and the blood sacrificed by troops in wartime" at the end of World War I, taking the image from the famous poem "In Flanders Fields," according to the proclamation. Now poppies are worn as a symbolic tribute to the fallen.
The American Legion Auxiliary Unit #28 of Green River will host their annual Memorial Day Ceremony at Riverview Ceremony at 10 a.m. the morning of Memorial Day, May 29.
Resident Tim Laboria will also be reciting the Gettysburg Address at 11 a.m. at Castle Rock Rehabilitation Center and the Villa on Memorial Day.
However you use the long weekend, especially if you are taking time with family and friends, take a moment to stop and remember the men and women who gave their lives so you can enjoy that freedom.
Cowboy up for mental health
From the May 24 Jackson Hole News&Guide:
Wyoming’s rural landscapes and long winters foster the state’s famed cowboy and cowgirl independence, but they also can contribute to mental health challenges.
Wyoming has the dubious honor of ranking No. 1 in the nation in per capita suicides and second to worst in both adult mental health and prevalence of mental illness, according to Mental Health America.
The state fares mildly better in terms of access to mental health care (36th of 51) and can be commended for taking steps to improve those rankings, including two governor’s mental health summits and the Legislature’s new mental health task force. However, Wyoming has been bad at implementing solutions. It was the last state to adopt a suicide hotline, and lawmakers earlier this year turned down permanent hotline funding and multiple mental health bills aimed at helping kids and adults.
The Teton County Health Department has announced one of its own measures to ensure our valley has sufficient support for mental health: Teton.CredibleMind.com. Created in partnership with the CredibleMind organization, it is an online customizable gateway focused on science and services, billing itself as a “one-stop shop for personalized mental wellbeing.” With a click, the site is available in Spanish, as well.
Users can take various online mental health surveys to understand their states of mind and, as important, to find resources. A survey summary gathers your responses into actionable categories affirming “Areas you’re doing well” and highlighting “Areas of some concern.”
With May being national Mental Health Awareness Month, it’s a perfect time to use the free service to check in on your own well-being. Are you suffering from burnout or isolation? Do you feel like you are thriving or languishing as life returns to normal post-pandemic? Categories also include “Man Therapy,” crisis intervention, employment assistance, crime victim support and youth counseling, to name just a few. There are also options for those needing immediate help.
Mental health issues impact everyone, regardless of socioeconomic status, age, appearance or background. It’s time we as a community, state and nation reduce the stigma and make sure we are taking care of each other and ourselves.
We encourage you to visit the site and take the pulse of your own mental well-being — or at least familiarize yourself with the resources that are available, no registration required. Just cowboy up, as we say in Wyoming, and do it.
Consider the famous people who live right here
From the May 25 Northern Wyoming News:
“Famous Friends” is a popular country song from Chris Young and Kane Brown, written by Young, along with Cary Barlowe and Corey Crowder.
In the song they talk about their famous friends, not in the country music business but back home, including football stars, teachers, firefighters and more.
We have many famous people in our backyard, many of whom we have highlighted here in the Northern Wyoming News.
There are many state champions, all-state and all-conference athletes from Worland and Ten Sleep high schools and other schools around the Big Horn Basin.
At the school level we also have some high academic achievers like a West Point appointee and UW Honors recipient, both from one of the smallest schools in the state (Ten Sleep).
Most recently we have had a national special education teacher of the year (see A1) and National Special Education Administrator.
The numerous first responders are all famous here for responding whenever called upon, whenever people need them, this includes firefighters, emergency medical services and law enforcement.
The story earlier this month of the Thermopolis Police Sergeant who was shot in the line of duty and the response from the community — Thermopolis, Hot Springs County, law enforcement from around the Big Horn Basin — proved how the community views our officers and the sacrifices they make every day. They are truly famous people in our community.
So when you begin to dwell on the negativity, stop, take a moment and think of all the famous people we have living in our own backyard; famous people who make our lives a little better just by being in it.
(Apologies for not using names for everyone but they are too numerous and I hate to leave someone out.)
— Karla Pomeroy
Graduation is a time to renew optimism
From the May 23 Powell Tribune:
It’s been years since my beat included coverage of K-12 education and, until moving to the Powell Tribune, I hadn’t really covered a college aside from collegiate sports since I was a college student myself.
However, even after leaving the education beat, I’ve almost always found an excuse to cover a graduation ceremony.
It’s maybe somewhat odd for someone who skipped his own college graduation and only remembers being uncomfortably hot during my high school one, but graduations never fail to make me feel optimistic about the world.
These days, me saying I’m optimistic for the future will often elicit a questioning glance, like “you’re someone who actually reads the news daily and yet are somehow optimistic?” And yes, I understand there are a lot of issues in the world. I’ve seen inflation firsthand — wasn’t there a time not that long ago when chicken wings were 25 cents and a footlong sub could be had for $5 — I just received another increase in my property valuation which will lead to an even higher mortgage payment, and I get questions from my two children about issues I had never thought of when I was their age. The times are certainly changing and not always for the better.
However, I like to think my wife and I are raising two boys who can, in some small way, make the world a better place. And knowing the communities of the Big Horn Basin I have lived and worked in, I’m confident there are many other parents with the same goals. Some of those parents were there to watch their children graduate from Northwest College on May 13 with a certificate, associates or bachelors. Many were in attendance Sunday to watch their Shoshone Learning Center and Powell High School students graduate with a diploma.
If we trust our community, shouldn’t we be excited about the future lives of the children our friends and neighbors have raised? It’s said so often it may be a cliche, but that doesn’t make it any less true — this is a great place to raise kids. So, if we believe that much, we should believe that the children from our community who just graduated will go out and be a positive good for the world, whether right in Powell or across the globe.
When I’m at a graduation, I see faces of students we’ve covered, sons and daughters of friends, students going on to top colleges, going into the military or right to a job. Whatever they’re off to, I’m optimistic the vast majority will prove my optimism was not misplaced.
— Zac Taylor
Memorial Day ceremonies
From the May 25 Thermopolis Independent Record:
On Monday, May 29, Memorial Day programs will be held at Monument Hill Cemetery, Riverside Cemetery and Park Street Bridge. The program at Monument Hill will begin at 11 a.m. and then they will travel to Riverside and then to the bridge.
Memorial Day has its roots in Decoration Day, which dates back to the Civil War, when citizens placed flowers on the graves of those who had been killed in battle. After World War I, it came to be observed in honor of those who had died in all U.S. wars, and its name was changed.
Memorial Day became an official federal holiday in 1971.
The American holiday is an opportunity to honor military personnel who died while serving their country in the U.S. military.
Take a youngster, or someone who has never attended the ceremonies, and show them Memorial Day is about more than a cookout and a day off. Its about honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice.
This Memorial Day, don't forget the families left behind
From the May 27 Wyoming Tribune Eagle:
Welcome to Memorial Day weekend, the traditional start of summer, even if the solstice is more than three weeks away. For those who work hard to grow, process and deliver the food we will enjoy at cookouts, as well as everyone else who works hard to keep our economy chugging along, we hope you get a chance to relax and recharge.
Lest we forget, though, Monday’s holiday — originally known as Decoration Day — is set aside to honor those who have died in military service. That’s why flags are placed at the gravesites of veterans throughout our country, and we pause to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice to protect the freedom we all enjoy every day.
While it’s crucial we never forget the airmen, soldiers, sailors, Marines, Coast Guardsmen and others who died in the line of duty, today we also want to honor those they left behind. Because as important as it is to think about — and work to prevent — the deaths of those who serve in our military, it’s also critical that we continue to care for their spouses, partners, children and other dependents who struggle mightily under the burdens created by that incredible loss.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, more than 588,000 Americans died in combat between 1940 and 2020. World War II accounts for 405,399 of that total, but that’s still more than 182,000 who perished in the Korean War, Vietnam War, Gulf War and post-9/11 battles.
What’s not so easily tallied is the number of loved ones left to pick up the pieces of their shattered hearts and try to move on with life.
Thankfully, a variety of resources exist for family members of military members killed in action. There are death benefits, similar to life insurance payments, for most surviving spouses and/or children through the Departments of Defense and Veterans Affairs. Help is also available for burial costs, as well as ongoing pension and tuition payments for those who qualify. Survivors remain TRICARE health care beneficiaries, and many are also eligible for CHAMPVA coverage through the VA.
But that’s really the least we can do, isn’t it? For those who put their lives on the line in order to keep us safe, don’t we owe it to them to fully care for those they leave behind when they have to make that ultimate sacrifice?
Although there’s another day set aside in November to honor those who have served in the military and are still with us, it’s worth talking about all veteran-related issues as often as we can. Because the sad truth is we’re often failing these folks. We’re not doing all we can. And most of us are turning a blind eye to the problems, hoping someone else will solve them.
That’s not true of groups like Veterans’ Rock, though. The mission of this relatively new Cheyenne nonprofit is to provide “rock solid support for homeless veterans, veterans in need and their families.” That includes food, guidance and emotional support to help them overcome the challenges of civilian life, as well as to help prevent suicide. (In 2021, the group even helped a veteran who had been in a debilitating car accident replace her vehicle so she could take her children to school and medical appointments, and so she could return to work.)
And although younger veterans aren’t joining as readily as their older counterparts, Laramie County is home to American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars and Amvets organizations, just to name a few. These groups have physical locations where veterans can gather, as well as programming and funding available for support.
Cheyenne also is home to a large Veterans Affairs Medical Center, as well as the VA-run Cheyenne Vet Center, which offers “confidential help for veterans, service members and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting.” Its services include counseling for such needs as depression, post-traumatic stress disorder and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma.
Which brings us to another situation that impacts not only veterans, but their families, and that’s the after-effects of combat. If they don’t die in battle, many of our military veterans come home scarred and forever changed, both physically and mentally. Regardless of whether they’re formally diagnosed with PTSD, many veterans suffer silently and end up taking their own lives.
This is especially true of young men age 17-25. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the national suicide rate for active-duty men in that age group was roughly 46.1 per 100,000 in 2020, which is 80% higher than the 25.6 per 100,000 for civilian men in the same age bracket.
Sometimes, however, the impact of military service manifests itself in anger and violence, in addition to depression. As a result, the number of veterans who have abused their partners is estimated to be between 15% and 60%. One study found that 55% of military couples affected by PTSD had experienced some kind of physical fight.
All of this points to the need for an ongoing commitment to never turn our attention away from our military veterans. Not out of fear for what they might do, of course, but in a caring, compassionate, supportive way that ensures they and their families always have somewhere and, more importantly, someone to turn to.
And remember that, especially these days, our military service members come from all walks of life, which means many of them bring a unique perspective that may be uncommon in Cheyenne. Like everyone else, they just want to be heard and validated, which makes programs like Adopt-an-Airman so important.
This Memorial Day weekend, stop and think about who you know who has been impacted by military service. Thank them for their sacrifice, ask them how you can help and let them know you’re always there to lend a helping hand or ear when needed.
Because flags are great, but friendship is even better.
David Adler: Is posting Ten Commandments in schools constitutional?
The continued revival of interest among state legislatures in posting the Ten Commandments in public schools may present to the U.S. Supreme Court an opportunity to reverse yet another decades-old, landmark precedent, this time one that prohibits such displays on grounds that they promote religion in violation of the First Amendment’s Establishment Clause.
Although time expired in the legislative session before the Texas House of Representatives could approve a Senate bill to post the Ten Commandments in classrooms, the Longhorn State and several others are likely to pass such bills in the near term, aligning them with a dozen other states, including North Dakota and South Dakota, that already permit displays of the Commandments in public schools.
Posting the Ten Commandments on walls of classrooms was common in American schools before the Supreme Court, in Stone v. Graham (1980), declared the practice unconstitutional. The Court, in a 5-4 per curiam decision (an unsigned opinion), struck down a Kentucky statute that required display of the Commandments in every public-school classroom.
The Court held that displays of the Ten Commandments serve a “plainly religious” purpose, which ran afoul of the governing “Lemon Test.” In Lemon v. Kurtzman (1971), the Court held that programs challenged under the Establishment Clause must have a secular purpose. The Court wrote: “The Ten Commandments are undeniably a sacred text in the Jewish and Christian faiths, and no legislative recitation of a supposed secular purpose can blind us to that fact.”
Although copies of the Commandments were purchased by private funds, the mere posting provided official state support for religion. Portions of the Ten Commandments could have been regarded as secular in purpose, such as honoring one’s parents, killing, adultery, stealing, false witness and covetousness. But other sections are clearly religious in nature — worshipping the Lord God alone, avoiding idolatry, not using the Lord’s name in vain, and observing the Sabbath.
Stone v. Graham and its prohibition on the display of the Ten Commandments in public schools remains the law in the United States. Optimism that Stone may be reversed, particularly among states that have reintroduced, or will reintroduce, postings of the Commandments, is derived from a particular detail in the Kentucky statute, and two more recent Supreme Court decisions that punctuate the shifting standards in Establishment Clause jurisprudence.
The Kentucky statute required the conspicuous posting in every public-school room of a large blowup of the Ten Commandments. The size and projection of the Commandments undercut any hope of “saving” such postings under the Lemon Test.
In 2005, in Van Orden v. Perry, however, the Court upheld the placement of a six-foot Ten Commandments monument amidst 21 historical markers and 17 other monuments in a 22-acre park surrounding the Texas State Capital in Austin, against an Establishment Clause challenge. Chief Justice William Rehnquist acknowledged the religious nature of the Commandments, “but simply having religious content or promoting a message consistent with religious doctrine does not run afoul of the Establishment Clause.” Rehnquist distinguished the “passive” nature of the display, which represented a part of the state’s political and legal history, from the conspicuous posting of the Ten Commandments in public schools, at issue in Stone, since they “confronted” students.
The Court’s ruling in Van Orden, then, suggested a strategy to states wishing to permit postings of the Ten Commandments in public schools: Place the Commandments within a display that includes other historical, legal and cultural documents and milestones, and avoid the conspicuous blowup of the posting that doomed the Kentucky law. This is precisely what the states of South Dakota and North Dakota have done in enacting statutes permitting the “passive” display of the Commandments. The South Dakota law, for example, provides that the Commandments “shall be” presented in the same “manner and appearance generally as other objects and documents displayed,” and cannot be “presented or displayed in any fashion that results in calling attention to it apart from the other displayed objects and documents.”
Displays of the Ten Commandments in public schools received additional support in the form of the Supreme Court’s decision in 2022, upholding the right of a Washington high school football coach to pray on the 50-yard line after games, against an Establishment Clause challenge. In Kennedy v. Bremerton, the Court, in a 6-3 opinion written by Justice Neil Gorsuch, held that the coach’s prayers were a private expression of his faith and not government endorsement of religion, even though they, like postings of the Ten commandments, were offered at a state sanctioned event, held on state property, funded by state taxpayers.
The Court’s ruling in Kennedy sounded the death knell of the Lemon Test and its requirement that laws have a secular purpose. The Supreme Court’s evolving Establishment Clause jurisprudence has significantly lowered the wall between church and state and suggests that the North and South Dakota statutes permitting display of the Ten Commandments in public schools, like those across America, will be sustained, if they face legal challenges.
David Adler, Ph.D., is a noted author who lectures nationally and internationally on the Constitution, the Bill of Rights and Presidential power. His scholarly writings have been cited by the U.S. Supreme Court and lower courts by both Democrats and Republicans in the U.S. Congress. Adler’s column is supported in part through a grant from Wyoming Humanities funded by the “Why it Matters: Civic and Electoral Participation” initiative, administered by the Federation of State Humanities Councils and funded by Andrew W. Mellon Foundation. Adler can be reached at david.adler@alturasinstitute.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.