The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming increased by 202 on Wednesday.
Wyoming Department of Health figures showed the department received 154 reports of new laboratory-confirmed cases Wednesday and 59 reports of new probable cases.
Also on Wednesday, the department received 11 new reports of recoveries among those with confirmed or probable cases, leaving the state with 1,961 active cases.
Laramie County had the highest number of active cases at 418; Natrona County had 304; Uinta County had 160; Albany had 151; Sheridan had 127; Campbell had 122; Sweetwater had 102; Fremont had 74; Park had 70; Goshen had 60; Carbon and Platte had 49; Johnson had 43; Teton had 42; Lincoln and Washakie had 36; Niobrara had 30; Big Horn had 22; Sublette had 19; Converse had 17; Crook had 16; Weston had 11, and Hot Springs had three.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, 2020, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
The new confirmed and probable cases brought to 110,264 the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since the illness was first detected in Wyoming. Of those, 106,956 have recovered.
